Highlights LeBron James voiced frustration at refs post-game after a missed foul call impacted the outcome.

The missed foul on Jamal Murray could've altered the game's outcome by changing strategies for both teams.

The Denver Nuggets' win over the LA Lakers marred by missed calls leads to an intense battle for game three.

The Los Angeles Lakers, having just dropped game two in a less-than-ideal fashion to the Denver Nuggets, are rather unhappy with their loss. With the game ending on a buzzer-beater from Jamal Murray, it was anyone’s game up until the final second.

Voicing their frustration both on and off the court, the Lakers players were visibly frustrated after the game ended. One Laker, however, just so happened to be mic’d up for the night.

James Blasts Official Post-Game

LeBron James let his frustration be known after the buzzer sounded

LeBron James, the leader of this Lakers team, had previously made a layup before Murray hit his game-winner. On this play, he blew past defender Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before appearing to be struck by Murray on the head while attempting the shot.

Besides looking very unsettled immediately after the play, James continued to question the officials after the buzzer sounded. Because he was mic’d up for the evening, the audio would be leaked to the public. He followed the referee, asking:

“Why didn’t you call the and-one? Why didn’t you call that shit? Why didn’t you call it? It was right in front of you.” - Lebron James

Besides the change in officiating midway through the season, the NBA playoffs always see fewer fouls called compared to the regular season. Usually, this is accepted, but sometimes (as with the play here) it can lead to exceptional frustration due to the way the rest of the game is affected.

How The Missed Foul Changed the Game

If the foul on Murray was called, the game could have had a much different outcome

The aforementioned play occurred with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Murray would go on to score another two buckets, including the one that put Denver in the win column.

Had the foul been called, and James made the extra point, the Nuggets still would have been down a point after Murray’s next shot, if he still decided to take a two-pointer, that is.

How the Nuggets approached their offense schemes would have been drastically altered if the Lakers scored the extra point.

This missed infraction also would have placed Murray at five personal fouls, meaning his defense would have gotten a lot less physical. Sure there was less than a minute left at this point, but if Murray fouls out he doesn’t hit the game-winning shot.

This is the nature of playoff basketball, though, as the game still could have swung in Los Angeles’s favor even with the missed call. With about 17 seconds left, James dropped his defender, squared up for a three-pointer and missed the shot.

If this shot went in, Murray’s game-winner would have only brought them to within a point of the Lakers. A single point, especially in the playoffs, can wildly affect both the teams’ strategies and how a game unfolds.

All this frustration and controversy should lead to an exciting game three as the Lakers look to grab a win at home this Thursday (April 25) at 10:00 pm.