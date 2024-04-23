Highlights Lakers legend James Worthy criticized Lakers for lack of 'killer instinct' in heartbreaking loss.

The Lakers must maintain competitiveness under immense pressure ahead of Game 3.

The Nuggets bench outperformed the Lakers; the series is at 0-2, and the odds of a comeback are slim.

The panic meter is quite high for the Los Angeles Lakers as they lost 101-99 in Game 2 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets to a buzzer-beating game-winner at the hands of Jamal Murray. For three quarters, the Lakers played a near-perfect game, and it still resulted in an embarrassing loss. The performance down the stretch by the glorified franchise not only upset fans, but a former Laker legend shared his thoughts regarding the team.

Following the loss, Lakers legend, James Worthy, was very vocal on Spectrum Sportsnet's postgame coverage and didn't mince any of his words regarding Los Angeles' ability to close out the game.

“They lacked killer instinct, [they made] frivolous unprofessional basketball plays.” - James Worthy

The Lakers led by as much as 20 points in the third quarter. They displayed a level of dominance that was impressive against a Nuggets team that in recent history has had their number. This was the second-largest blown playoff lead by the Lakers since 1997. Anthony Davis spoke with reporters following the game and provided further validity to Worthy's comments.

"We have stretches where we don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor. Those are the ones that cost us." - Anthony Davis

Worthy helped the Lakers franchise win three championships, including being named the Finals MVP in 1988. He is certainly worthy of criticizing this team following a perfect opportunity to steal a game from the defending champions, who swept Los Angeles in the Conference Finals in 2023. In terms of individual performances, the Lakers received stellar play from many guys.

Pressure Us on the Lakers

Following a perfect opportunity, the Lakers are under immense pressure to be competitive in the series

Although the saying goes, the series doesn't start until the home team loses, and the Lakers haven't earned themselves the privilege to follow those words. In back-to-back games, the Lakers put forth great performances but weren't able to sustain it for 48 minutes. They have possessed a halftime lead in each game thus far, but have faltered in second-half play.

The Lakers' star players, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, continue to be phenomenal, but the supporting cast hasn't been able to lighten the burden.

Anthony Davis & LeBron James Game 2 Stats vs. Nuggets Category Davis James PTS 32 26 REB 11 8 AST 2 12 FG% 73.6 47.3

James continues to defy Father Time with yet another outstanding performance, finishing with 26 points and 12 assists. Davis was phenomenal against the Nuggets, finishing with an efficient 32 points and 11 rebounds. However, once adjustments were made by Denver, it made scoring opportunities harder to come by. Davis finished the first half with 24 points on 11-12 shooting from the field but was held to just eight points on 3-7 shooting.

Worthy didn't hold criticism to just the players but also the head coach, Darvin Ham, for his inability to provide easier opportunities for Davis to score.

"Sometimes it can't be left up to the players on the floor. Sometimes you got to call his play... This is a pattern that hasn't been broken yet." - James Worthy

The Lakers were fortunate to receive an electric D'Angelo Russell performance, following a disappointing performance in Game 1. Their lead guard finished with 23 points while connecting on seven three-pointers. In many instances, when those three players perform at the level they did, the Lakers would undoubtedly win. However, the Nuggets are a different beast and require more to overcome.

In the first two games of the series, the Lakers' second unit was non-existent offensively. Taurean Prince has been the only player to score off the bench for the Lakers so far in this series. In Game 2, Nuggets guard, Christian Braun, single-handily outscored the Lakers bench 10-6.

The hero of this game, Jamal Murray, is notoriously known as a player who performs at a greater level when it matters most. To the Lakers' pleasure, they were able to contain him, despite knocking down the game-winning basket.

Murray shot 9-24 in both games and has struggled to efficiently find a rhythm in his jump shot. The former Kentucky Wildcat couldn't be stopped in the matchup against these teams in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and yet he isn't performing to that same level the outcome of the games remains the same.

There is still a chance that the Lakers come back and win this series, albeit, quite dim. In the history of the NBA, when a team falls to 0-2 in a series, they have gone to win just 8.2 percent of the time. Los Angeles will try to make use of a much-needed homecourt advantage as the series shifts to California for Game 3 on Thursday, April 25 at 10 PM ET.