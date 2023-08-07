Over the decades, there have been more than a handful of players who have grown to be legends while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. More often than not, these people were selected to an All-NBA team over the course of their careers with the Purple and Gold.

On the other hand, there were some who grew popular in L.A. but never managed to get a single selection to the prestigious All-NBA team (be it First, Second, or Third) during their time in La La Land.

With that said, we take a look below at some of these Lakers legends who never made it to the All-NBA team but are still remembered for their significant contributions and impact on one of the most iconic franchises in league history.

10 Happy Hairston

By the time Happy Hairston joined the Lakers during the 1969-70 season, the 6-foot-7 power forward had already played for the Cincinnati Royals and Detroit Pistons. The thing is, his career took a leap when he donned the Purple and Gold jersey.

In the six seasons Hairston played for Los Angeles, the Lakers legend averaged 15.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. His knack for averaging double-doubles helped the Lakers secure their first NBA championship in Los Angeles during the 1971-72 season. But even with those numbers and winning a ring, Hairston’s performance didn’t land him on an All-NBA team for the rest of his career in the league.

9 Norm Nixon

Entering the league in 1977, Norm Nixon would go on to play six seasons for the Lakers as the Showtime era with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took the NBA by storm. Unfortunately, Nixon would have to give way to Johnson in the franchise’s pecking order, a move that severely hurt his chances of making an All-NBA team during his time there.

Nevertheless, Nixon would put up solid numbers for the team by averaging 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He would later be traded to the San Diego Clippers, which would eventually become the Los Angeles Clippers, and spent the remainder of his career there after winning two rings with the Lakers.

8 Robert Horry

After several seasons playing for the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns, Robert Horry would spend his prime as the Lakers’ power forward from 1996 to 2003. But before that, it’s worth noting that Big Shot Bob won two rings with the Rockets during the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons.

Horry went on to average 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals for Los Angeles. He also served as a crucial playoff piece during the Lakers’ three-peat with Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Horry would then play for the San Antonio Spurs and get two more championships from them, bringing his ring total to seven. But while he had more rings compared to the likes of Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James, Horry was never named to an All-NBA team during his time with the Lakers, or throughout the course of his 16-year career.

7 Andrew Bynum

When it comes to talented big men, the Lakers always have one or two in their roster from time to time. But apart from the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal, there’s one name many didn’t expect to become popular: Andrew Bynum.

With seven seasons playing for Los Angeles and helping them nab two rings, there’s really a lot to like about Bynum during his time with the team. In his last season with the franchise, the 7-foot center improved his numbers to 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Given the chance, Bynum could have made an All-NBA team if the Lakers afforded him the chance to improve more. Unfortunately, he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and sat out an entire season due to an injury. Since then, Bynum regressed, and any chance of making an All-NBA team went out the window.

6 Mitch Kupchak

Most people know Mitch Kupchak as the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager. But before that, he played for the Lakers from 1981 to 1986, and eventually became the franchise’s assistant general manager after retiring. In 2000, Kupchak assumed the general manager role and held on to it until 2017.

During that period, Kupchak oversaw the assembling of various Lakers rosters, particularly with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in it. All in all, the Lakers legend has 10 rings to his name, three as a player and seven as part of the front office.

Even if that’s the case, this Lakers legend was never named to an All-NBA team due to his role as a reserve power forward during his time with the team. Nevertheless, all the rings he has won in Los Angeles certainly make up for that missing accolade.

Sure, it would have been nice had Kupchak played a bigger role and gotten the accolade as a player, but there’s no denying that he has made an impact on the Lakers in his own way.

5 Rick Fox

It’s a given that the main players of the Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s were Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. But apart from those two, their championship run wouldn’t be possible without Rick Fox on the roster.

After spending the first six years of his career playing for the Boston Celtics, Fox came to the Lakers and played seven seasons for them. He would eventually become their starting small forward and helped the team achieve a three-peat by averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while consistently locking the opposing squad’s best player down.

Although Fox was a vital cog for the Lakers’ run during that time, he was never named to an All-NBA team for his performance. In any case, the Los Angeles faithful remember him as an instrumental piece in one of the franchise’s well-loved eras.

Even in this day and age, Fox remains popular in L.A., and that speaks volumes regarding how beloved and impactful he was for the team even though he never made an All-NBA team.

4 Byron Scott

Entering the league during the 1983-84 season, Byron Scott found himself becoming an important piece of the Showtime Lakers. The shooting guard went on to play 11 seasons for the franchise with averages of 15.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 846 regular season games.

After his playing days were over, Scott had a relatively successful career coaching the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and even the Lakers. But while his numbers as a player looked good, they were never enough to warrant an All-NBA team selection for the beloved Showtime Laker.

3 Vlade Divac

Before he served as the Sacramento Kings’ general manager, Vlade Divac made a name for himself by playing the first six seasons of his 14-year career in Los Angeles. During that time, Divac averaged 12.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

Divac eventually proceeded to play for the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings before establishing himself in the latter’s front office. Despite his first few years as a Laker and providing solid numbers for the team, Divac was never named to an All-NBA team. It’s also the same story for his time in Charlotte and Sacramento, even if he had more success with those teams.

2 Lamar Odom

Along with Kobe Bryant, Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford Artest), and Pau Gasol, the Lakers’ championship run in 2009 and 2010 wouldn’t be possible without the presence of Lamar Odom. During his seven-season stint in Los Angeles, the power forward averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Even with those respectable numbers and an important role in the team, Odom didn’t manage to nab any All-NBA selections during his time in the league. After he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Odom’s downward spiral started until he was no longer in the league. In any case, the two-time NBA champion is doing much better these days after going through hell in the past few years.

1 Derek Fisher

Sitting on top of this list is no other than Derek Fisher. Considered one of the franchise’s most steady point guards, the 6-foot-1 star from Little Rock, Arkansas, was an instrumental piece in helping the Lakers nab five rings during his time there.

In 13 seasons, Fisher averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Lakers. He also rose up in crucial moments during several playoff games to help the team win those championships, including that iconic 3-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2004 playoffs.

Just like other players on this list, Fisher was never named to an All-NBA during his career.

While those on this list didn’t get the chance, there is a lot of opportunity for other current Lakers not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis to gain the prestigious honor of joining an All-NBA team. Be on the lookout in the upcoming season as the Lakers try to contend again for the championship.