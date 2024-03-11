Highlights The Kobe Bryant statue outside the Los Angeles Lakers arena has spelling errors.

Misspelled names include José Calderón and Von Wafer, as well as "coach's decision."

The Lakers failed to spell-check the monument.

Kobe Bryant is synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hall of Famer played all of his 20 seasons with the Purple and Gold, won five championships, made 18 All-Star Games, and won league MVP.

This February, the Lakers immortalized the late Bryant with a statue outside of the Crypto.com Arena, forever cementing his place in Lakers'--and NBA--lore.

The statue, despite being only a month old, is already in need of some serious updates. No, vandals didn't get their hands on it. It hasn't broken, and nothing has been chipped off the pristine work of art.

Instead, the Lakers failed a simple spell check on the statue, leading to ridicule from around social media.

Multiple Names and Phrases are Misspelled

Jose Calderon, Von Wafer, Coach's Decision

At the bottom of the statue are several homages to Bryant and his legacy as a Laker, including the box scores from his 2006 beatdown of the Toronto Raptors, where he dropped 81 points.

While Bryant is obviously the focal point of the statue, the names of everyone he played with and against in the 2006 contest are also included. Unfortunately, some of those players were not given the respect they deserved.

José Calderón, Von Wafer, and "Coach's Decision" were all misspelled on the plaque.

Calderón is seventh all-time in win shares for the Raptors, and second in assists. Wafer did not have a very noteworthy NBA career but overcame being written off and being sent to the then D-League to play in six NBA seasons. Put some respect on their names!

Misspelling "coach's decision" is just a silly oversight that should have been quickly corrected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Von Wafer led the Florida State Seminoles in scoring and three-pointers made in 2004-05.

Bryant, one of the greatest players for one of the greatest franchises ever, does not deserve his monument to be tainted with such a glaring oversight, and the Lakers organization should have recognized the mistake before the statue was made public. Plus, the embarrassment felt by Calderón and Wafer should not be understated.

The Lakers are yet to release a statement regarding the misspelling, although it should be expected that the problem be rectified in a timely manner.