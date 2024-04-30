Highlights Trading for Anthony Davis left the Lakers with missing production that damaged their roster quality.

The Russell Westbrook trade was an overreaction, causing irreparable damage to the Lakers' lineup.

Failing to address roster imbalances has hindered the Lakers' success, leading to repeated disappointments.

The LeBron James era in Los Angeles has been a roller-coaster ride, from reaching the heights of success by capturing the 2020 NBA championship to missing the playoffs multiple times to getting steamrolled in two consecutive seasons by the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have run through multiple iterations of their core surrounding James, reaching varying levels of success, but it is certain that the team has been declining since winning the title.

NBA fans may have mixed feelings about LeBron James, but it is undoubtedly a shame to watch the final years of his career play out this way, still being forced to carry an inadequate roster as he enters his 40s. The question is: why has his tenure in Los Angeles been so rocky and confusing?

Here is a timeline of the decisions made by the Lakers' front office and the disastrous consequences that followed.

Trading for Anthony Davis Left the Cupboard Bare

Los Angeles sent four starting-caliber players to New Orleans

Making the trade to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans can hardly be called a mistake, as the Lakers surely wouldn't have won the 2020 championship without him, but it laid the foundation for the deterioration of the roster in future years.

The Lakers gave up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and De'Andre Hunter to bring Davis to LA. Ingram has become an All-Star level player, Ball was on his way to being one of the best floor generals in the NBA before injury, Hart is the league's best Swiss Army Knife, and Hunter has been a mainstay in Atlanta's rotation since his rookie year. Los Angeles also traded three future first-round picks, one of which became Dyson Daniels, another playable two-way wing.

LA's Missing Production Player PPG With Lakers PPG Since Ingram 13.9 23.1 Ball 10.0 13.1 Hart 7.9 10.5 Hunter - 14.3 Total 31.8 61.0

For a team that has been desperate for quality two-way role players over the past few seasons to supplement the James/Davis pairing, losing four or five solid rotation guys has been a huge reason for their inconsistency. This problem has been exacerbated by the inability of James and Davis to stay healthy during the regular season, as well as future trades that would further gut the roster.

Again, pulling the trigger on the Anthony Davis trade still holds up in hindsight because of the championship, but it certainly caused future issues that are still harming the Lakers to this day.

Russell Westbrook Trade Caused Irreparable Damage to the Franchise

This panic move destroyed the fabric of the Lakers' roster and clearly didn't fit

In August 2021, Los Angeles sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and Isaiah Jackson away to bring in Russell Westbrook. This move was made in response to LA's first-round loss to the future finalist Phoenix Suns but was a complete overreaction to an injury-filled season.

The Lakers brought back much of their championship nucleus from a year prior, were 28-13, and at the top of the league in mid-March before injuries to James and Davis caused a free-fall to the seventh seed. Despite the tough seeding, LA went up 2-1 on the Suns before Davis was injured again, ending their chances at contention.

Westbrook's Negative Effect Year(s) Record NBA Rank 2020/2021 94-49 4th 2022-Feb 2023 (With Westbrook) 56-74 23rd Feb 2023-2024 65-42 9th

Despite clearly being one of the league's best teams in 2021, the Lakers panicked in the offseason and parted ways with two of their key championship pieces, Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma. In the span of two years, Los Angeles gave up six players who would still be in their rotation in 2024, and they still haven't recovered. Kuzma has continued improving with the Washington Wizards, while KCP is a valuable starter for the defending champion Nuggets.

What makes this trade even more indefensible is how poor of a fit Westbrook was always bound to be on this Lakers squad. Westbrook is a player who has always needed the ball to be effective, and LA tried to weaponize him as an off-ball player, which is his biggest weakness. Furthermore, his presence on the court as a non-shooter destroyed any spacing the Lakers had from guys like Pope, Kuzma, and Alex Caruso.

Failing to Address Roster Imbalances

Los Angeles has failed to build competently around their top-10 duo

After the Lakers finally addressed the Russell Westbrook fiasco (a year too late), they had a solid roster that was able to make a run to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by Denver. Although their front office did a commendable job acquiring talent in exchange for Westbrook, they were outclassed by the Nuggets and needed to make changes in the off-season.

Instead, they retained their entire rotation and inked several new deals for their role players, such as D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Jarred Vanderbilt. While these deals were fine and easily tradable contracts, the Lakers had a clear roster imbalance: their starting backcourt consisted of similar players who were below-average defenders lacking athleticism, while not having a single wing player on the roster who could both defend and score.

The Lakers have a similar problem to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as their five best players simply cannot all be on the floor together and still maximize their success. Russell and Reaves are both skilled, shot-making guards who cannot handle the defensive assignments required in the NBA Playoffs, which is one of the main reasons Jamal Murray has played so well in the last two matchups.

Jamal Murray's Domination vs. LA Playoff Series PPG APG TS% 2023 WCF 32.5 5.3 65.1% 2024 1st-Round 23.6 7.2 46.8%

To cover for this problem, the Lakers at least need a defensive-minded wing who can navigate screens and pressure the ball, which isn't Hachimura's strong suit. Vanderbilt is an excellent, versatile defensive wing, but his lack of shooting is a detriment to the Lakers' offense.

Los Angeles should have made a trade at the deadline to improve their three players surrounding James and Davis, but they failed to do so and now have wasted another season of this duo at its peak.

No one knows what LeBron will decide to do this summer, but the Lakers need to address the problems they have created with their numerous roster-building mistakes. Otherwise, they'll be in the same position at the end of next season.