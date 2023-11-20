Highlights Lakers' early struggles were mainly due to injuries, forcing them to heavily rely on LeBron James.

With injured players returning and a lineup adjustment, the Lakers have won five of their last six games and are heading in the right direction.

LeBron James continues to dominate, but the Lakers need more support to preserve his health and energy for the long run.

Los Angeles Lakers’ continuity formula that they chose to prioritize when selecting their roster pieces this off-season looked all but certain to have been perhaps the wrong decision through this early phase of the season. However, the Lakers have since won five of their last six games, with NBA writer Mark Medina attributing their new-found form to their injury list shrinking, with important role players beginning to return to action, while also highlighting that a starting line-up adjustment made by head coach Darvin Ham has proved pivotal for their recent success.

Unsustainable start to the season

There was a lot of hype surrounding this Lakers roster prior to the start of the 2023-24 regular season, with some reports suggesting that perhaps the Purple and Gold had one of the deepest and most well-balanced teams in the NBA. But, there is a vast difference between pre-season predictions and reality once the campaign gets well underway. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they got off to a poor start, losing two of their first three games, albeit they did face three Western Conference playoff teams from last season, including the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets.

However, that was not the main concern. Injuries were. One of their best perimeter defenders, Jarred Vanderbilt, was ruled out prior to the start of the season with a heel injury, and he has yet to feature in the lineup so far, but he has recently been cleared to return to play progression, per a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Furthermore, they lost their back-up point-guard, Gabe Vincent, to a left knee effusion after only four games, and he is not expected to be re-evaluated for another few weeks, yet. With Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Anthony Davis all seeing at least one game on the sidelines as a result of varying knocks, the ‘deep roster’ all of a sudden looked wafer thin.

As a result, the Purple and Gold mainly relied on LeBron James, the oldest player in the league, to take on a majority of the minutes and help try and lead them to victory. However, it was always going to be an unsustainable formula, especially when he was reportedly supposed to be on a minutes restriction in order to preserve his health in what is his 21st season. Even King James has missed a game as a result of bearing the majority of the load for the Lakers, and they can ill afford to let this continue, or they risk potentially long-term ramifications.

Injured players returning

Medina believes that despite facing injury setbacks, the Lakers are slowly heading in the right direction, where he is quick to note that the team having to mainly rely on LeBron early on in the campaign was only circumstantial. However, now that many of their absentees are beginning to return to action, as well as the line-up switch of Cam Reddish for Austin Reaves and the dominance of Anthony Davis for large parts of this current stretch of games, the Purple and Gold are finally beginning to pull it altogether.

“Well, that sample size showed that that is not a sustainable formula, but it's also circumstantial. I think the Lakers are slowly but surely heading in the right direction. They won two games in a row, primarily because Anthony Davis has played at a very dominant level, and they've started to get guys back [from injury]. Rui Hachimura is back. Cam Reddish has played really well. Darvin Ham made a starting lineup switch with having Cam Reddish play while Austin Reaves is coming off the bench, and that's really allowed Austin to get his shot going again, as well as be more comfortable with being able to have the ball in his hands a lot more, because that's what D'Angelo Russell does with the starting lineup.”

Team on the rise, but unpredictable shooting

Now that they are getting healthier, the Lakers are beginning to look more and more like the group that many had expected, having won five of their last six games. However, they are also one of the most confounding teams due to being so unpredictable, especially as it pertains to converting shots, particularly from deep.

L.A. Lakers record (first 14 games) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .571 110.2 111.8 -1.7 League Ranking 24th 10th 21st All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

For example, in their in-season tournament match-up against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers had a record-breaking scoring night, tying their franchise record for most three-pointers in a single game, knocking down 22 deep balls. They also converted these shots at an incredible 62.9 percent, the highest three-point field goal percentage in a game where a team attempted at least 35 shots in NBA history. Compare that with their most recent game against the Houston Rockets, where, despite narrowly winning 105-104, they shot only 20.7 percent from three on their 29 attempts.

Nevertheless, one thing has remained constant throughout - LeBron James is still the guy, and he is playing his 21st season as if he is still in his prime. Through his last five games alone, he has averaged 29.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game on 63.1 percent field goal shooting and 51.6 percent shooting from behind the line, showing that even at 38-years-old, he is still dominating this league. While his performances recently have been incredible, backed by his season-high outing against the Rockets last night, the Lakers need to find a way of giving him some form of support so that he can see more time on the bench and preserve his health and energy for later on in the season/post-season should they find themselves there. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, this has to start with Anthony Davis because when he is aggressive and dominant, the Lakers look dangerous, but when he is subdued, so do the rest of the team, leaving the 18-time All-Star to pick up the slack.

There is no doubt that there is a lot of talent on this Lakers team, but in order to showcase that to the rest of the league, they all need to be healthy and available. With many of their important rotation pieces now returning to the fold, we are now seeing glimpses of the potential of this LakeShow squad, but it is imperative that some of their rotation step up and contribute on a more consistent basis. Only if they tackle these early season hindrances can they then view chasing championship banner number 18 as a real possibility.

