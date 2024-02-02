Highlights James and Davis are key to the Lakers' success, but they need help to contend in the playoffs.

The Lakers lack depth and bench scoring, ranking 20th in bench points per game.

The Lakers are exploring trades for stars like Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray to address their weaknesses.

As the Los Angeles Lakers embark on another season in pursuit of championship glory, the current roster has proven that it cannot sustain a deep playoff run. With a skidding record in January, the Lakers might not be able to secure an NBA-record 18th championship before LeBron James calls it a career. James is paired with Anthony Davis, who is perhaps the best second option in the NBA, but their depth is questionable at best.

The recent loss of Jarred Vanderbilt to injury creates even more problems, as the Lakers are losing what little depth they have. The Lakers possess undeniable firepower between their two stars, and D'Angelo Russell has been playing well as of late, but a trio of stars with no help is not a recipe for success.

With limited time left in Los Angeles to build a league-best roster, let's explore the potential scenarios, impact players, and the strategic calculus that could propel the Lakers to new heights and cement their status as perennial championship contenders.

James and Davis are playing at All-Star levels

The All-Star duo are the cornerstones of the franchise

James and Davis are the driving force of the Lakers' success. As long as they are healthy and playing well, the Lakers are a serious threat in the NBA Western Conference. Currently, at an even 25-25 record, Los Angeles is sitting with the ninth seed. They’re going to need much more help if they want to stay relevant during the postseason. In addition, James is 39 and does not have much more time left at his elite level of play, so it would be wise for Rob Pelinka to insulate James with a solid supporting cast.

LeBron James Per Game Stats Points Assists Rebounds 2019-20 1st Half 25.3 10.9 7.7 2019-20 2nd Half 25.4 9.6 8.0 2021-22 1st Half 28.7 6.6 8.1 2021-22 2nd Half 31.9 5.9 9.0 2022-23 1st Half 28.5 6.6 8.1 2022-23 2nd Half 29.3 7.0 8.5

While both James and Davis are playing well, James is a proven second-half-of-the-season player, while Davis seemingly lacks during that time, even though his efficiency increases. For years now, James has been trying to pass the torch to Davis, and maybe adding another piece would help that process. In terms of this season, adding a third star would help take some of the load off of James and possibly take some attention off Davis, and he could impact the game more on both ends.

Lakers boast questionable depth

The team simply does not have supporting players

Another aspect that the Lakers lack is help for their stars. Outside of Russell, they do not have many great, established pieces. Players like Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura have high ceilings, but their immediate impact is questionable at best. Luckily, when you have James on your team, you can make almost anything work somehow.

Lakers starters to start 10 games, excluding All-Stars D'Angelo Russell Taurean Prince Cam Reddish Austin Reaves PPG 17.0 9.6 6.7 15.5 REB 2.7 3.0 2.4 3.9 AST 6.3 1.7 1.3 5.2 3PT% 41.9% 38.6% 33.7% 35.9% FG% 46.7% 42.7% 40.5% 48.8%

While the starting lineup looks solid, the Lakers do not have great options off the bench. Considering the lack of bench pieces, the Lakers rank 20th in bench points scored per game. Luckily, many of the NBA’s top contenders have this problem, so the Lakers could capitalize early on what many teams will see as a need as it gets closer to the trade deadline. This would mean some players would need to be traded to upgrade the bench, and the Lakers have one extremely valuable option at their disposal.

Lakers should explore the best and cheapest options

LA has draft picks and role players whom they could package for a star

The Lakers have a few players who could demand a solid return, including Hachimura and Russell. Austin Reaves is not untouchable, although the Lakers are reluctant to trade him.

With Russell recently increasing his value, he could command some serious capital on the trade market. Attached to Russell, the Lakers could send salary fillers such as Rui Hachimura ($15 million), Austin Reaves ($12 million), and Taurean Prince ($7.4 million), which could all be used for a blockbuster trade that the Lakers are reportedly keeping an eye on. Although it's unlikely that the Lakers will acquire an All-Star level player, never count them out on acquiring any type of talent at the deadline.

It's been reported that the Lakers are keeping an eye on Donovan Mitchell should he be made available by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell is one of the best options on the market for Los Angeles because he brings tenacious scoring and could help improve the Lakers' mediocre perimeter defense. This season, the Lakers are allowing the most three-point attempts per game. Among those attempts, they allow the 10th-best shooting percentage. They will need to address this glaring problem if they want to make a serious run in the playoffs.

The Lakers know that trading for Mitchell or Trae Young comes with a hearty price tag, but as mentioned before, Los Angeles has plenty of contracts to fill the salary gaps and make a trade work. The Lakers are reportedly willing to trade multiple draft picks for these premium players. It will be very exciting to see how the Lakers navigate this trade deadline.

A more realistic option that the Lakers have had conversations about is Dejounte Murray. Murray is one of the elite two-way guards in the NBA and just signed an extension worth $114 million over four years. So, not only is he a cheaper option, he solves the Lakers' struggles with handling defensive ball movement and shot creation. The Lakers are allowing the 9th most assists to their opponents per game, which understandably correlates to the high efficiency of their opponents. Murray's defensive presence would undoubtedly give the Lakers a huge advantage on the defensive end. The Lakers' best defensive guard is D'Angelo Russell and is not ideal defensively when the Lakers' identity is built around their defense.