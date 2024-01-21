Highlights Lakers remain calm despite injuries, believing they will have a fully healthy roster at some point this season.

Lakers are struggling to find the right rotation and identity, but likely won't make big trade moves that compromise depth.

Lakers' most successful lineups have featured Max Christie alongside James, Davis, Russell, and Prince.

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the season that anyone had predicted, despite retaining much of their core roster after their post-season heroics last year that led them to the Western Conference Finals.

With a plethora of losses, and multiple injuries for much of the season, they have unsurprisingly had their name linked with various trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but NBA insider Mark Medina argues the Lakers won’t panic, as they know that much of the injury woes were ‘circumstantial’ with many of their players still in their primes.

Lakers could be forced into personnel changes

Injuries have wreaked havoc on L.A.'s season so far

With LeBron James’ NBA career, let alone his championship window, winding down, many have argued that the Lakers may need to make some roster changes with the trade deadline now only mere weeks away if the 39-year-old is to have a chance of winning one more title.

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 regular season campaign, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka honed in on the fact that the organization were prioritizing roster continuity going forward after a historic post-season run to the Western Conference Finals as the seventh seed. So far, there has been no indication that this stance has changed.

With so many losses on the year already, largely as a result of an array of injuries to their roster that have occurred both frequently and simultaneously, the Lakers are barely fighting to maintain a position for a Play-In tournament spot, sitting 10th in the West with a 21-22 record.

L.A. Lakers - Notable losses to injury Player Injury type Games Missed Gabe Vincent Knee 38 Jarred Vanderbilt Heel 20 Cam Reddish Foot, Knee, Groin 10 Rui Hachimura Calf, Facial, Concussion 13 LeBron James Knee, Ankle, Calf 5

As such, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha is leaning more towards the Lakers making some personnel changes, citing that they may make ‘a smaller move that bolsters their bench’, at a minimum, arguing that they could even go all-in and acquire one-to-two starters.

His report specifically names Bruce Brown Jr. as a potential player of interest, who could be made available by the Toronto Raptors after coming over in the deal from the Indiana Pacers for Pascal Siakam.

Most notably, over recent weeks and months, the Lakers have been linked with Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, although, the chatter around that potential deal has entirely subsided, with L.A. reportedly preferring to land either of the Bulls’ other assets, DeMar DeRozan or Alex Caruso, while they have also been heavily linked with Atlanta Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray.

A potential deal with the Hawks for Murray appears to be more likely, despite fit concerns, with the Lakers said to be “surveying the market for point-guard help”, per a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The two sides are said to have engaged in trade conversations regarding the All-Star, though they have since ‘stalled’, but are expected to pick up again as the deadline edges closer.

The Lakers face competition on that front, though, with the Hawks likely to want Austin Reaves included in the trade package over D’Angelo Russell, who has been tipped as L.A.’s ‘most desirable trade candidate’, while the guard is also reported to be drawing interest from teams including the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Lakers hopeful of having a fully healthy roster ‘at some point’

Medina believes that both James and the Lakers are unnerved by their inability, so far, to largely remain healthy, and instead, are optimistic that they will reach full strength soon enough, with many of their injuries being ‘circumstantial’, except for Gabe Vincent, who has played in only one game since late October.

“For the entire season this year, they haven't had a fully healthy roster, and why LeBron, and, the organization right now is staying calm about it, is that they feel like they're going to have a full roster at some point this season. That might be a fool's errand to think, because if you have a quarter of the season with injured guys, that's maybe a sign of things to come for the entire season. A lot of these injuries were very circumstantial. Outside of Gabe Vincent, these guys were all expected to come back, and they are all in their prime."

Struggling to find the right rotation

Last year's post-season starting five has only played nine minutes together this season

With the Lakers’ injuries unequivocally impacting both head coach, Darvin Ham’s, rotation line-ups and schemes, and also their on-court chemistry, it has left the team with little-to-no identity and in more of a predicament over where to go from here.

Nonetheless, Medina argues that they will likely stick with the group that they’ve got over trading for a bigger star that will inevitably require either future draft picks or rotation players, which will diminish their roster depth.

“The Lakers are in a weird pivot point, where they haven't been able to beat elite teams with the exception of Oklahoma City, but they also haven't had their full identity. So because of that, they're more likely to continue to lean on what they have then make the gamble of ‘make a deal, but have no depth’, but they're really in this kind of catch-22 position.”

It doesn’t help that the Lakers’ most-used five-man starting lineup from last year’s post-season run, featuring James, Anthony Davis, Russell, Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt, have played only four games and a total of nine minutes together through the first 43 games of the season, with Vanderbilt missing significant time with injury, while Reaves and Russell have each come off the bench during stretches this year.

James, Davis, Vanderbilt, Reaves, Russell - L.A. Lakers Year-to-Year Comparison Category 2022/23 (Post-Season) 2023-24 (Regular Season) Minutes Played (total) 177 9 Points 13.6 5.0 Offensive Rating 107.8 80.7 Defensive Rating 107.4 95.2 Net Rating 0.4 -8.3 Pace 103.32 119.41 Stats as of Jan. 21, 2024

Albeit a significantly smaller sample size, the starting five that looked to be a winning formula last year during the playoffs have seen a significant drop-off in performance as a unit this campaign.

In their 13.6 minutes together on their way to the Conference Finals, the Lakers' five-man line-up posted 7.8 assists and 13.5 rebounds, while scoring the ball at a rate of 46.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from behind the arc.

Fast-forward to now, and the same group are averaging only a lowly one assist and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 35.3 percent from the field and sinking less than a third of their three-point attempts, at 28.6 percent.

With the addition of Taurean Prince in free agency, Ham has has often favored the wing as one of his go-to starters, alongside James and Davis, while he has also experimented with using Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood in various starting roles, which has seen James subsequently shift into a point-forward at times.

But, perhaps surprisingly, the most productive starting five, to have shared the court for more than fifty minutes, features second-year guard, Max Christie, alongside James, Davis, Russell and Prince.

Together, the group have posted a 114.5 offensive rating and 104.3 defensive rating, giving them a team-best net rating, under the same minutes filter, of plus-10.2. At the same time, they have shot the ball at an effective field goal percentage of 57.7 percent, second-best to the line-up that features Reddish in place of Christie, who boast a 58.9 effective field goal percentage.

While it still isn't clear what Ham's best starting five is, having picked up two wins in their last three games against some top-level competition in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks with a line-up of James, Davis, Prince, Reaves and Russell, there is the potential for them to build momentum if they are to stick with this line-up, health permitting.

Only with this stability can they then start to develop their on-court chemistry and identity, which they will be hoping can help them win games, but there's still a trade deadline to navigate through first.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.