Highlights The Lakers are interested in acquiring Zach LaVine but are not willing to include Austin Reaves in any trade packages.

LaVine's contract could pose problems for the Lakers if they need to add extra talent in the offseason.

The Lakers prefer to keep Reaves due to his team-friendly contract and his ability to contribute on and off the ball, while adding LaVine may disrupt team chemistry.

If the Los Angeles Lakers make a move to acquire Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a blockbuster deal, do not expect Austin Reaves to be one of the players they trade away.

According to team insider Johan Buva of The Athletic, Los Angeles is not interested in including Reaves on any trade packages in exchange for LaVine should any deal come to fruition.

"The Lakers’ interest in LaVine is real — at the right price. However, LaVine’s potential availability also hints at the possibility of a fire sale in Chicago, with the organization seemingly looking to finally pivot away from its longstanding mediocrity. The Lakers aren’t interested in including Reaves in a potential LaVine deal despite his recent move to the bench, according to multiple team sources."

LaVine's current situation

Preferred destinations: Lakers, Knicks and Heat

LaVine's preferred trade destinations include the Lakers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat, but as it stands, there isn't much of a market for the Bulls guard.

Amidst a frustrating 6-14 start to the season with Chicago, LaVine is scoring 21.0 points — on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from downtown — grabbing 4.9 rebounds, and dishing 3.4 assists per game. However, his points average is his lowest since his first year in Chicago during the 2017-18 season, when he put up 16.7 points in 24 games after making a full recovery from ACL surgery.

Zach LaVine - Advanced Statistics - 2023-24 Season Usage % 25.8 Win Shares 0.9 Total Scoring % 56.6

The former UCLA standout has not been shy about making his feelings known this season, notably storming off the court after a home win in November. While LaVine and the Bulls have somewhat successfully put out that fire, the relationship between the player and team feels irreparable.

LaVine would provide the Lakers with another dimension on offense with his ability to shoot from anywhere on the court and showcase his role in being one of the best scorers in the league as one of the main scoring options.

Challenges surrounding LaVine trade

Lakers have few assets to deal

Getting LaVine might require the Lakers to move on from Reaves. NBA insider Shams Charania recently gave his thoughts on whether Los Angeles would continue their pursuit of a third star player, namely the current example of the Bulls star.

"I think the Lakers will be patient... I expect them to express interest in Zach LaVine... The Bulls, I'm sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential LaVine trade," Charania said on FanDuel TV's Run it Back.

There are a few reasons the Lakers would prefer to stick with Reaves instead of pulling off the blockbuster deal for LaVine. The 25-year-old has a team-friendly contract that allows Los Angeles to have flexibility with the salary cap, while LaVine has a max contract ($40.1 million salary for 2023-24; $138 million over the next three years) that would impose difficulties on the team's ability to add better players in free agency.

The overall fit may be questionable as well, as Reaves can produce on and off the ball, while LaVine would need the ball in his hands much more frequently. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis starting to get more comfortable with their current squad, breaking it up to acquire LaVine may put a wrench in the chemistry.

Following a rusty start to the season, Reaves has gotten his rhythm back since coming off the bench for the past few weeks. He is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and a steal per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20 appearances so far. The Lakers still need more from him if they want to further elevate their game, but there are fewer risks involved if they keep him.

Austin Reaves - Shooting Metrics - Season Comparison 2022-23 2023-24 Field goal % 52.9 46.5 3-point field goal % 39.8 31.3 True shooting % 68.7 58.3

The Lakers can certainly try to entertain Chicago with potential trade ideas to acquire LaVine, but if the Bulls refuse to budge unless Reaves is involved, then they can feel comfortable knowing they tried. They also have interest in forward DeMar DeRozan and guard Alex Caruso from the Bulls, two players that could fit in just as well with the team moving forward.