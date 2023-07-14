The L.A. Lakers are notoriously known to go into an NBA season with only 14 players assigned to the roster, and NBA writer Mark Medina expects that they will do the same this year.

The 17x NBA Champions have so far built a roster with a wealth of depth in nearly all positions, although the center position remains a priority to fill with one of the two remaining roster spots.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka states that ‘dimensionalizing’ the skills at the center position is important, with him confirming that they are ‘actively looking’ for another big to complement Anthony Davis and newly picked-up free agent, Jaxson Hayes, per Lakers beat reporter Khobi Price.

The team who don the purple and gold managed to bring back their two playoff standouts in Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves on cost-effective deals, with ESPN’s Zach Lowe believing they got a bargain in signing Reaves to only a four-year, $56 million contract.

“I think the Reaves contract has a chance to be one of the best contracts in the league from a team perspective,” Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast: “The Lakers got very, very lucky that nobody made them pay through the nose. And I know San Antonio was going back and forth on it and just for whatever reason didn’t do it, and that’s a steal.”

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Lakers don’t appear to be in any rush in making a decision on the big man they will sign to the 14th spot, as it is widely believed by many that their off-season has already been a huge success.

What does Mark Medina expect the Lakers to do with the 15th roster spot?

With two spots available, Medina believes that they will use only one of those spots as they look to bring in an additional player, and want to save one for flexibility.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “They expect to use that 14 spot on a big man, leaving the 15 spot open just for cost saving purposes and roster flexibility in case they see someone in training camp they like, or if they make a deal before the trade deadline.”

Who could the Lakers potentially look to trade at next season's deadline?

As of right now, the Lakers appear to have chosen to go down the route of making sensible choices during the off-season by retaining most of their free-agents and adding some solid supporting pieces to their roster, instead of chasing an all-star level talent to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As a result, they now pose depth on a well-balanced roster and intend to reduce 38-year-old James’ workload by reportedly planning to run more of their offense next season through Reaves, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

However, should the LakeShow’s season not be going as well as expected by the time the February trade deadline rolls around, the roster may well be readjusted much like last season, in the hope of bringing in talent good enough to go on a deep playoff run. The flexibility of a free 15th roster spot could also come into play here, and could prove to be extremely resourceful.

One name that could be on the list of departures at said deadline is D’Angelo Russell, who is currently in his second stint with the team.

Despite signing to a team-friendly two-year, $36 million contract in free-agency, the 27-year-old made history by being the first player under the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement regulations to waive his implied no-trade clause.

This means that the Lakers would have more flexible options at next season's trade-deadline, being able to use Russell as a valuable asset should they wish to offload him elsewhere.

However, with Rob Pelinka expressing, via Lakers Nation, how the organization successfully executed the team’s ‘pre-agency plan’, through “continuity and keeping our core pieces together,” it would appear that the Lakers have not yet thought about future trade scenarios, instead opting to focus on how their newly built roster could make them championship-contenders.

After the 2023 trade deadline, the Lakers finished the season with an 18-8 record, somehow securing the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. After winning their play-in tournament game, they went on a historic playoff run that included defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and 2022 Champions Golden State Warriors, making it all the way to the Western Conference finals.

With a roster that boasts mainly the same core with some additional upgraded pieces, the hope is that the L.A. Lakers can make a similar, if not greater, playoff run next season as they look to compete with the likes of star-studded rosters in the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, as well as the reigning NBA champions, Denver Nuggets.