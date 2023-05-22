The Los Angeles Lakers have overachieved by reaching this stage of the playoffs, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport.

The Lakers started the year 2-10 and looked destined to miss the playoffs. Yet, at the trade deadline, Los Angeles made several moves to add depth pieces which helped turn their team around.

Los Angeles then went on a run and played well enough to get into the play-in and secure the seventh seed. During the first round, the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Golden State Warriors in the second round to advance to the Conference Finals.

Mark Medina - LA Lakers have overachieved and changed identity

NBA writer Mark Medina says out of the four teams left there is no clear favourite, but does think the Lakers have overachieved.

"It's just so wide open. You could say that the Lakers have a case to win a championship, the Denver Nuggets have a case. Same thing with the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics. I don't think that there is a prohibitive favourite, unlike past years when it was about the Golden State Warriors and everyone else," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"But the Lakers have certainly overachieved when you look at their record, 2-10 start, they were 13th place in the Western Conference before the trade deadline. Once they made those trade deadline moves with trading Russell Westbrook getting some key pieces in a DeAngelo Russell, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba in different deals. They become the third-best team in the Western Conference, the second-best team defensively so their identity has changed night and day."

Lakers down 0-3 to Nuggets

In the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers are down 3-0 to the Denver Nuggets and are looking to become the first-ever team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

As Medina points out, the Lakers have played well defensively this season, and if they are going to win four straight, their defense needs to shut down Nikola Jokic and company. The bench players Los Angeles also traded for will need to step up as in the first three games it is clear the Lakers can't beat the Nuggets with just LeBron James and Anthony Davis.