The L.A. Lakers are looking to keep a hold of two of their upcoming free-agents who were integral during the team’s deep 2023 playoff run and will try to package together a big move, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Undrafted second-year guard Austin Reaves had a breakout season, while Rui Hachimura who came over in a trade at the deadline in February, put up some memorable playoff performances.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers

Despite a poor ending to the season where they were swept 4-0 in the Western Conference finals by the eventual 2023 NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the upcoming off-season for the Lakers.

With only three players contracted to be on the roster ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, some big changes could be coming to the purple and gold.

However, General Manager Rob Pelinka, prior to the Lakers exit interviews, made it clear that the organization would like to retain most of the group that finished the regular season on a 17-9 run: “Our intentions are to keep our core of young guys together.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski argues that the Lakers would have no choice but to match any offer sheets given to restricted free-agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in the off-season after they proved themselves to be “win-now” players who are both good enough to be starters.

If either of these players left for nothing, then it would bring back bad memories for Lakers fans of when they let fan-favourite Alex Caruso walk away after not matching the Chicago Bulls offer sheet, which looking back on it, was a mistake.

Hopefully learning their lesson, the Lakers should be doing everything in their power to retain the likes of Reaves and Hachimura.

What has Mark Medina said about the L.A. Lakers off-season plans?

Medina believes that the Lakers are choosing to make calculated moves ahead of the off-season in order to give the Lakers the best supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As well as keeping Reaves and Hacimura, he says the Lakers are planning a big move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Lakers calculated it’s better to stockpile assets for the upcoming free agency and draft an intriguing young player for the future.”

“The Lakers will try to thread the needle in free agency with retaining two key free agents in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, and packaging together a trade for a big move.”

Which L.A. Lakers could be on the trade block?

Despite the Lakers wanting to retain a lot of the current roster, there are rumors of the point-guard spot being a particular area of need for upgrade for the 17x NBA Champions.

In a trade-deadline move, the Lakers managed to offload chemistry-nightmare Russell Westbrook and brought back D’Angelo Russell, the former No. 2 overall pick for the Lakers in 2015, whose chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis was evident almost immediately.

Although Russell played very well toward the back-end of the season, he was unreliable and became virtually a non-factor more often than not throughout their deep playoff run.

As per StatMuse, in the 2023 NBA playoffs, the point-guard featured in 16 games, averaging only 13.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG and 4.6 APG, numbers in which were significantly down on his regular season where he put up 17.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 6.2 APG respectively.

With plenty of point-guards set to be available in free-agency, the biggest concern for the Lakers would be whether they could afford any of them.

With little cap-space available, their ability to sign some of the top free-agents on the market is hindered, and so they may have to take another route to find their starting point-guard.

For example, if they decide that D’Angelo Russell is not in their future plans after all, then it may be that the Lakers seek the option of a sign-and-trade deal instead.

With free-agents such as Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet available, albeit expensive, as well as teams reportedly entertaining trade offers for their stars such as the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young, this off-season is set to be fascinating.

Whatever decisions the L.A. Lakers make in the off-season could prove to alter the course of their championship aspirations, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ championship window winding down rapidly.

It is important that the front-office carefully calculate their moves as they aim to build a win-now roster, but retaining Reaves and Hachimura would certainly be a positive start.