The Los Angeles Lakers will look to maximise continuity within their roster during the offseason, NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport.

The Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Final by the Denver Nuggets and are now focused on the off-season. Los Angeles has some key free agents and the future of LeBron James is also in doubt, having hinted at retirement after the Lakers exited the playoffs.

Although Los Angeles failed to reach the finals this season, Mark Medina doesn't expect them to make any bold moves in the off-season. Instead, he believes their focus will be on re-signing the likes of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and DeAngelo Russell to maintain continuity.

"I think what is going to be interesting moving forward is philosophically does LeBron James look at it through the same lens as the Lakers this upcoming offseason," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"I was at Lakers' exit meetings and they made it clear that their priority is to try to maximize continuity - i.e. retain most if not all of the free agents that they have coming up, which include Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and DeAngelo Russell, versus trying to make this big splash like a Kyrie Irving signing or a Trae Young trade. Knowing how LeBron James is, he's always about going all in and I think the Lakers are too, but it's about how you go about it."

How did those three fare this season?

Austin Reaves will have plenty of suitors this off-season but has said he wants to be a Laker for life. The 24-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent but blossomed into a key player for the Lakers. The guard averaged 13 points per game this past season and played in 64 games while starting 22. Reaves was a solid shooter and gave Los Angeles an offensive weapon off the bench.

Rui Hachimura, meanwhile, was acquired in January from the Washington Wizards, and with Los Angeles he was a key bench player.

Finally, D'Angelo Russell was brought back in a trade after stints with Brooklyn, Golden State, and Minnesota. The guard was traded in February and in 17 games, in which he started all 17, he had 17.4 PPG and 6.1 assists per game.

All three players played different roles for the Lakers and were key reasons why L.A. made it to the Conference Final. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that Medina thinks the Lakers are hoping to bring all three back next season.