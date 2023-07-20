The L.A. Lakers' free-agency acquisition of Gabe Vincent came about due to GM Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham’s pitch resonating with the guard and impressing him, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers

The L.A. Lakers’ priorities going into free-agency all centered on maintaining 'continuity', something with which Rob Pelinka spoke of publicly many times.

This included re-signing unrestricted free-agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to long-term extensions after their standout play toward the back end of the season and throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs.

While also re-signing point-guard D’Angelo Russell to a two-year, $36 million contract, amid prior speculation that he may not return to the L.A. side, perhaps the most surprising deal of the Lakers free-agency was the acquisition of former-Miami Heat guard, Gabe Vincent.

After taking over the starting position from Kyle Lowry in January, the 27-year-old became an important part of the Heat rotation, helping them make an NBA Finals appearance with some stellar individual performances along the way, most notably in the Eastern Conference finals.

He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the team – not bad for an undrafted guard who, per Spotrac, earned just above $1.5 million last season.

While Russell is projected to be the Lakers' starting point-guard, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, believes there is the possibility that Vincent could challenge him for that starting spot in training camp.

With two high-level point-guards on the roster, a position that at one point was lackluster and a cause for concern for the Lakers now looks set to be an area of particular strength.

What impressed Gabe Vincent the most about the L.A. Lakers?

Medina believes that it was the philosophy with which GM Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham spoke about which led to Vincent signing with the Lakers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I was told that Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham really impressed Gabe Vincent, which is how genuine they were with his interest.”

“They really outlined the role that he fulfills a lot of needs with his potential for being a really good three point shooter, a good perimeter defender, a team oriented guy.”

“While they didn't promise playing time or starter roles or anything like that, they really sold him on the idea that ‘look, we want to win, we think you're a winner, we think that you can be one of the players that really helps establish that culture that we've been trying to implement of having team-first type guys that are adjustable to roles’, and that really resonated with Gabe.”

The rise of Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent has arguably deserved his first big pay rise in the NBA if his performances last season are anything to go by.

The 27-year-old played his college basketball at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he spent four years with the team. As per Sports Reference, he played in 113 games, averaging 12.8 points off of 40.9% from the field and 37.6% from behind the line, to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Despite going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he enjoyed two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings’ G-League affiliate team, the Stockton Kings, which earned him a two-way contract with the Miami Heat in January 2020.

Since then, his role with the team has steadily increased, earning him a standard NBA contract in 2021-22, from which he has never looked back.

Last season was arguably his best to date, where per StatMuse, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. In the Heat’s historic playoff run as the first No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals, Vincent elevated his game yet again, starting all 22 of their games and posting 12.7 points and 3.5 assists off of 40.2% field goal shooting and 37.8% from three.

Vincent also played outstanding defense, particularly when guarding the perimeter, holding his opponents to only 35.2% shooting from behind the line during the regular season, and bettering that with an incredible 24.8% from downtown during the playoffs.

Gabe Vincent has shown he is as versatile as they come, and with the ability to shoot the ball effectively from deep, as well as his hustle on the defensive end of the floor, he should be a great rotation piece for the Lakers, particularly in close-game situations.

Adding him to a roster that includes four-time NBA champion LeBron James and eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis, the Lakers may have found the last offensive piece they were looking for to be able to compete for an NBA title.