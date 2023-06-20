The L.A. Lakers are in desperate need of a starting point-guard, and with Fred VanVleet available on the free-agency market, he could be an option. However the Lakers might not be willing to sacrificing their roster depth to sign him, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA free agency news – L.A. Lakers

The 17x NBA champions have a lot to consider in this upcoming off-season, specifically regarding the point-guard position, currently occupied by D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroeder and Lonnie Walker IV. All three will be free-agents going into the off-season.

With the Lakers unable to afford Kyrie Irving, their attention will turn to either retaining D’Angelo Russell, or exploring the option of bringing in veteran Fred VanVleet to solidify that position on the court.

As per ESPN, Russell is eligible to sign a 2-year, $67.5 million extension, but the Lakers are not expected to pursue the max number after a disappointing post-season from the 27-year-old. Nevertheless, according to Lakers writer Jacob Rude, Russell reportedly wants to return to the Purple and Gold and be a part of a training camp with the Lakers after re-joining them at the February trade deadline.

If the Lakers decide not to run it back, then Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may become a viable option in theory.

According to HoopsHype’s reporter Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of multiple teams interested in the 2019 NBA champion, but they would only be able to land him in a double sign-and-trade deal that would send Russell to Toronto due to their cap-space limiting them.

In order for this to be a possibility, the Raptors would have to show some level of interest in the former No. 2 overall pick.

What has Mark Medina said about the Lakers plans for free-agency?

Despite Fred VanVleet being available on the market, Medina thinks that the Lakers will carefully consider their next steps in terms of who they pursue this off-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “He [VanVleet] signed with Klutch Sports last season, the same representation as LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

“The Lakers don't have a lot of cap space. So if that scenario is going to happen, it's going to have to involve a sign and trade.”

“The delicate balance with the Lakers is that they want to continue to improve the roster, but they also don't want to diminish the depth that they have. They're also mindful of some of the continuity and the value that that can have or lean into next season.”

L.A. Lakers – Point guard necessity

The Lakers have experimented with multiple star point guards over the years, all of whom either were aging veterans coming to the end of their careers, or younger players having little-to-no impact on the starting line-ups.

According to LakersUniverse, some recognizable names over the last decade include Steve Nash, Jeremy Lin, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook.

In the 2019-20 season, 19x All-Star LeBron James who had spent his entire career as a power forward/small forward, took on point-guard duties for the Lakers in an attempt to tackle the franchise’s past difficulties, bring the ultimate success of an NBA championship.

Now, the most successful Los Angeles team will be looking for a player which fulfills the need at arguably one of the most important positions on the court, while also being able to seamlessly fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Whether the team decide to stick with what they have, or twist, remains to be seen.