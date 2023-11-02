Highlights The Lakers revamped their roster after a disappointing start last season, making several moves at the trade deadline to improve the team.

NBA writer Mark Medina believes that the current roster could be the best LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played with, even better than the championship-winning team in 2019-2020.

While LeBron and AD remain the key players, the depth and continuity of the current roster, along with potential contributions from role players, make them a strong contender. Time will tell if the roster lives up to its potential.

The Los Angeles Lakers have entirely revamped their roster since last season’s trade deadline, and following a string of moves in free-agency, NBA writer Mark Medina believes this could be the best roster constructed around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their tenure there, at least on paper, arguing that it could even be better than the one in 2019-20 that brought the Lakers their 17th NBA championship.

Roster construction

This season's Lakers roster begun to take shape at last season’s trade deadline. After an abysmal 2-10 start and virtually zero on-court chemistry between their big three of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, something had to give if the Purple and Gold were going to pull off a miracle and make the playoffs, or the play-in tournament at the very least. They simply could not ill afford to miss them for a second consecutive season and waste another year of James’ career, especially not in his 20th season in the league.

With the February trade deadline looming, the front-office decided that enough was enough and gambled on a series of moves which transcended the Lakers almost overnight into becoming one of the top teams in the league. In their first move, they opted to move on from Kendrick Nunn, who featured only 39 times for the LakeShow and averaged just under 14 minutes per game, trading him to the Washington Wizards which brought Japanese-born forward Rui Hachimura to the City of Angels. After an impressive showing since his arrival to LA, they ensured they committed him for the long-haul, signing him to a three-year, $51 million deal during free-agency.

At this point, one problem still remained, Russell Westbrook was still on the roster, and he was a piece of the roster that they desperately needed to get part ways with. Their wishes were granted, and right before the deadline, the former MVP was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade which saw a reunion with D’Angelo Russell, who last played for the organization in 2017, and with him, he brought Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. While Beasley has since moved on to the Milwaukee Bucks, D’Lo and Vando were retained in free-agency, inking a two-year, $37 million contract, and four-year, $48 million contract, respectively.

Now their roster was completed, they would go on a 17-9 surge to end the season, the second-best record in the Western Conference in that span and as a result secured a play-in tournament spot. Everybody knows the rest of the story – they secured the No. 7 seed and would go on a historic run which ended with a 4-0 sweep by the Denver Nuggets.

But now that the season was over and free-agency was about to begin, they sought roster reinforcements to fill the voids left by the departing Dennis Schroeder, aforementioned Beasley, Mo Bamba and Tristan Thompson. After retaining post-season stand-out Austin Reaves, they would go on to pick up Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood during free-agency on very team-friendly deals, and thus the roster was complete.

Medina – 2023-24 team have the ‘potential to be a better one’ than the 2019-20 championship-winning season

Medina argues that on paper, the balance and depth in all positions on the court is so strong that the roster construction could be better than the one that they had in 2019-20, when the Lakers won their last championship, and their 17th overall in their illustrious history.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think that this team on paper looks to be the best team that LeBron James and Anthony Davis has ever played on, and maybe that's obvious when you look at the poor fit with Russell Westbrook. But even the championship season that they had in 2019-20, they very much have the potential to be a better team than even that one and here's why: You have more continuity with Lebron and AD, so there's familiarity there. AD seems to have made a real good pathway into becoming a lot healthier and a better version of himself in his prime. And there's more continuity with all the role players because they had a lot of time to play with LeBron and AD post-trade deadline. Now, in fairness here, LeBron James is going to be 39 and in his 21st season. You wonder how much brilliance of LeBron we're going to see and how much father time limitations we will see.”

2019-20 championship winning campaign

Only James and Davis remain from the roster that won the 2019-20 championship, and they were the cogs that kept the Lakers’ wheels turning as they embarked on a title-winning run while under some adverse conditions, being part of the NBA bubble in Orlando after the shortened Covid-19-hit season.

L.A. Lakers - 2019-20 Depth Chart Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LeBron James Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Anthony Davis JaVale McGee Alex Caruso Danny Green Kyle Kuzma Dwight Howard Rajon Rondo Talen Horton-Tucker Jared Dudley Devontae Cacok Quinn Cook Troy Daniels Markeiff Morris J.R. Smith Kostas Antetokounmpo Avery Bradley All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference Note: * Not all of these players featured in the playoffs, but were still awarded a championship ring for their service that season.

In total, the Lakers played 21 games in the post-season that year, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on their way to clinching the title, led by their two franchise stars who now boast 26 All-Star selections between them. Anthony Davis would average 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from behind the line, including the buzzer beater shot he drained in game 2 of the Western Conference finals with 2.1 seconds remaining in the game. Playing the point-guard position for the entirety of the regular season and playoffs, LeBron James averaged a near triple-double, scoring 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists, connecting on 56.0 percent of his shots from the field, and converting 37.0 percent of his shots from the outside. As a result of his leading performances, he would win Finals MVP, the fourth of his career.

While their two stars largely took over and dominated every opposition they were matched up against, role players provided supplementary scoring on a nightly basis, while there were also some individual stand-out performances. Rajon Rondo, who became only the second player in NBA history to win a ring on each of long-term rivals, the Boston Celtics and the Lakers put up 21 points in game three of the conference semi-finals against the Rockets, while youngster Kyle Kuzma and seasoned veteran Markeiff Morris each scored 19 points apiece in game 3 of the Finals against the Heat, albeit in a narrow defeat.

While their individual highlights were sporadic at times, and few and far between, the Lakers were still able to win largely as a result of their two stars. However, three years have since passed and James and Davis aren’t getting any younger. But based on last season’s post-season showing, a lot more of the supporting cast can step up at any given moment and help elevate the team, such as Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell, thus also taking some weight off of their veteran’s shoulders. As such, it can be viewed that this roster may be the best that has ever been formed around Bron and AD, but only time will tell if the names on paper can translate to the chemistry on the court.