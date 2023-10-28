Highlights The Lakers signing Christian Wood was a low-risk move that could potentially earn Wood a long-term deal if he impresses this season.

The Lakers made significant front-court additions in free agency, signing Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes.

Wood's defense played a crucial role in the Lakers' first win of the season, showing glimpses of his potential and proving doubters wrong.

The L.A. Lakers signing Christian Wood to a veteran minimum deal to bolster their rotation depth was seen as a no-risk deal for both parties. When asked whether there was the opportunity for the 28-year-old to earn a long-term deal with the Purple and Gold, NBA journalist Mark Medina argues that at the moment they are only a ‘stop-gap’, though, that is subject to change if he impresses this season.

Front-court additions

The Lakers brought in reinforcements in the front-court during NBA free-agency, making a splash early on by signing forwards Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Prince signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal after two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Additionally, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, former Portland Trail Blazer, Reddish, agreed to a two-year, veteran's minimum deal with the LakeShow as he looks to revitalize his young career.

The Lakers didn’t stop there though, looking to bring in some additional size to support their franchise big, Anthony Davis, signing Jaxson Hayes to a two-year, $4.6 million contract, per Spotrac. One final order of business was signing Christian Wood to their 14th roster spot on a two-year veteran’s minimum deal which ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. After signing the deal, the Long Beach, California native said joining his hometown team was a ‘lifelong dream come true’.

Medina – Wood wants to ‘prove some of the narratives wrong’

Medina believes that at the current moment the Lakers are only seen as a ‘stop-gap’ for Christian Wood who is likely looking to earn himself a larger contract pay-out next season based on his play with the Purple and Gold this year. At the same time, though, the 28-year-old is looking to put to bed any questions over his defense and attitude being a problem in the past.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well, in the present point in time, I think the Lakers are only looked at as a stop gap, but there is very much as a window that he could be a long-term fit, and that's what the season is for. There is, to some degree, not a lot of risks that the Lakers took because he's on a veteran minimum steal. And the hope is that because they have a lot of good depth around them, a lot of good championship culture around them, that that will bring out the best in Christian Wood. And I think vice versa, Christian Wood wants to prove some of the narratives wrong that he's not a winning player, he's not a great defender and that a lot of it just had to do with roster construction and team environment rather than his own weaknesses”.

Wood’s defense the catalyst for first win

Albeit his defense has been questioned in the past, but Wood certainly showed a glimpse of what he is capable of on that front with his fourth quarter defensive heroics against the Phoenix Suns helping fuel the team to their first win of the season.

Christian Wood - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 24.2 Points 14.8 Assists 1.5 Rebounds 7.3 Steals 0.6 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Trailing 84-72 going into the fourth quarter, the Lakers needed multiple stops if they were to overturn the 12-point deficit in their first home game of the season against the Suns who were without their All-Stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They had allowed Kevin Durant to score 30 points with relative ease, and sought to adapt to this in the fourth by putting more length from the aforementioned Wood, as well as Davis to contest KD's shots, while also looking to run an effective double-team on the Slim Reaper. As a result, Durant would go 4-for-11 in the fourth for just nine points.

Wood played the entirety of the final quarter, being KD's primary defender for most of it. When matched up against the 13-time All-Star, his impact led to crucial Suns turnovers, leading Durant to turn the ball over three times, while his effort on the defensive glass saw him fight for eight defensive rebounds, 10 in total, helping the Purple and Gold seal a 100-95 comeback win, largely thanks to the 18x All-Star LeBron James taking over on the offense. In his first week as a Laker, per Statmuse, the six-foot-eight forward is averaging seven points and seven rebounds in just 18.5 minutes, shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

After their home season-opener ended in a win, Wood’s effort on the court did not go unnoticed by his teammates, with defensive superstar Davis praising him for his effort despite the challenging assignment with which he was given. Speaking to the media, via Lakers Nation, Davis spoke of how great a job C-Wood did on defense in “being physical” and forcing KD to “take tough shots” a complete turn around from the first three quarters of play.

Read more: NBA 2023-24 Opening Night recap

Although it is only the first week of the season, Christian Wood has already looked to prove the doubters wrong, and if he can continue sticking to his assignments and fighting for every loose ball as he has so far demonstrated, the gamble of him joining the Lakers on a veteran minimum deal could yet turn out to be one of the steals of the season, with a long-term future not entirely ruled out.