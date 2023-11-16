Highlights Lakers' complementary shooters have been inconsistent, but some improvement is seen as they find their form and shoot better percentages.

The Los Angeles Lakers have got off to a mixed start to the season where they currently sit even in the Western Conference standings with a 6-6 record, seeing them occupy the last play-in tournament spot. While the Purple and Gold have not necessarily had the start to the season that they had perhaps envisioned, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the key factor for determining their success going forward will be how aggressive franchise star, Anthony Davis, can be, as his play is likely to determine the amount of minutes 38-year-old LeBron James sees on the court.

Hit-and-miss, and miss some more

There is no argument that the Lakers’ complementary shooters have been very inconsistent to start the NBA season, with Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, in particular, suffering from shooting slumps early on in the season. As a result, Reaves was moved by head coach Darvin Ham to a bench role, where he has now begun to find his form once again, now shooting a healthy 50.9 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three over his last five games, some improvement after starting the first eight games of the season shooting only 29.4 percent. Similarly, Russell is now knocking down his three-pointers with relative ease, averaging 45.8 percent from range over his last five games after a dismal 22.9 percent through his first seven games.

At one point, the Lakers as a team, ranked dead last overall in the NBA for three-point shooting percentage, averaging 29.7 percent. However, they are now beginning to climb up the standings after a historic night at Crypto.com Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies, when they tied their franchise record for three-pointers made, 22, while also converting on 62.9 percent from the perimeter, the highest percentage in league history for a team who attempted at least 35 shots. They now rank 23rd overall, averaging 34.3 percent from three, but there is still a very long way to go if they are to become one of the better scoring teams in the league, especially from behind the line.

Overall, the Purple and Gold rank fourth overall in field-goal percentage, converting 48.6 percent of their shots, but it is clear that more consistency is required to help them put wins on the board, and that has to stem from their two franchise stars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Medina – AD ‘has to take ownership’ to ease Lakers ‘comfort level with reducing LeBron’s workload’

When presented with the question of whether he thought that at times this early on in the season, the Lakers have become perhaps too dependent on Anthony Davis to make plays on both ends of the ball and risking the short-term gains of putting wins on the board over potential long-term pain of his durability, Medina argued that AD is healthy enough now and should be expected to take on that load, with the team’s ability to win hinging on his ‘aggressiveness level’.

“I don't only because he's healthy now. I think that that question is more applicable to LeBron James right now because, going into the season, Darvin Ham wanted to play him under 30 minutes a game. He did that in the opening night loss against Denver. I think he realized that because of how good Denver is, and they had their full team together, that it would be hard to come back. He made decisions elsewhere, when they were trying to eke out a win against the Suns that worked, partly because they didn't have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They tried to do it against the Sacramento Kings in overtime, and it didn't work. So I think with Anthony Davis, so far, he's healthy, fully recovered from everything, he has to take that ownership, because it starts with him on the Lakers' comfort level, with reducing LeBron’s workload, as well as their ability to win, because he's such a dominant two-way force, but it really hinges on his aggressiveness level. Now, if the Lakers are able to improve their shooting, that's obviously an added bonus and that will make things easier for Anthony Davis. But I think, practically speaking, Anthony Davis is expected to produce on a night-to-night basis because he's a better player, where the role players, as long as there's one or two players that are playing well in a game, they can live with other role players having some relative balance of inconsistency.”

Dominant defensive force of AD

A large reason why the Lakers were able to go on such a historic run to the Western Conference last season was because Davis was playing out of his mind, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where he was averaging 11.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. This season, though, he appears to have built upon that further and through this early part of the season, he has made a real case for being one of the leading candidates for the elusive Defensive Player of the Year award, which has so far evaded him throughout his career.

Anthony Davis - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.4 Points 24.0 Assists 2.4 Rebounds 10.4 Steals 1.3 Blocks 2.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

So far, while averaging 22.1 points per game, AD is also putting up 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a league-leading and career-high, 3.4 blocks per game. He is also scoring with great efficiency, shooting 52.4 percent from the field, while converting the most free-throws of his career with an 88.9 percent success rate. Perhaps what is most impressive so far, is that in LeBron James’ absence in their match-up against the Portland Trail Blazers, Davis stepped up and led the team to victory behind his game-high 30 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, showing that he does possess the leadership abilities which the Lakers have often commanded from him in the past. In their largest win of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Brow put on a blocking masterclass against the reigning DPOY, collecting six blocks against Jaren Jackson Jr. and co.

If the Lakers are to overcome their slow start to the season, then it is pivotal that AD not only stays healthy, but also stays aggressive, as his energy on both ends of the ball has the ability to ignite his teammates around him, which in-turn is more likely to lead to wins. While it is still early on, there is a lot that the Lakers need to improve, and it will ultimately all start with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

