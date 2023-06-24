Reflecting back on the NBA season, it’s hard to argue that the L.A. Lakers didn’t have a successful season, especially considering their 2-10 start. But by the time the trade deadline came around, the Lakers were playing catch-up all the way to the playoffs, and had they not had to do that, then they maybe could have been more dangerous in the playoffs, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

L.A. Lakers Season - Highs and Lows

We’ve all heard the story of the Lakers start to the season. After going for only two wins in their first twelve games, the season was looking bleak for the purple and gold. Team chemistry was non-existent, and it was painfully evident on the court. Some roster moves were needed, and it had to be done mid-season or there was no chance of reprieve and making the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs.

Fast-forward to just before the trade deadline, where the front office somehow managed to essentially flip Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn into Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba.

At this point, as per NY Post, the Lakers were sitting in the No. 13 spot at this point, two games back from the No. 10 seed with a 25-30 record.

A foot injury to LeBron James just a few games later kept him out of the line-up for thirteen straight games. With James’ ‘gut punch’ absence, it was widely believed that this would ruin their chance of going on any sort of playoff run.

However, thanks to the dominance of Anthony Davis and the emergence of second-year undrafted guard Austin Reaves, the Lakers propelled themselves to finishing the season 43-39 and the No. 7 seed, only one game back off an automatic playoff spot.

The Lakers won their play-in game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, and took down the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in a six game series that was largely overshadowed by off-the-court media interviews from Grizzlies’ player Dillon Brooks.

They would go on to knock out the reigning NBA Champions in the Golden State Warriors also in 6 games to progress to the Western Conference Finals.

Here they ultimately faltered, and were swept 4-0 by a Denver Nuggets team that went on to win the first NBA title in their history.

What has Mark Medina said about the L.A. Lakers?

Despite going on a deep playoff run, Medina believes that the Lakers may have had more gas left in the tank had they not had to play catch up after their dreadful start to the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “When you look at what the moves that they made since the trade deadline, they had the third-best record in the league. They're one of the best defensive teams, and that was just middle of the season, plug and play.”

“They feel like if they have a full training camp and even more time together they can be even more dangerous, even though LeBron James and Anthony Davis are a year older and there's even more concerns about injuries and health.”

“They were exhausted by the end of the playoffs, which largely had to do with the fact that they were playing catch up the entire season after a poor start, and trying to get themselves into the play-in tournament after the trade deadline. Next season, they'd be starting from scratch.”

What’s next for the L.A. Lakers?

There is no doubt that the trades made at the deadline saved the 17x NBA Champions’ season, with many analysts around the league such as Skip Bayless and Michael Wilbon, publicly stating that they believed general manager, Rob Pelinka, should have been awarded the NBA’s executive of the year. He ultimately finished in 11th place.

As per NBA, the Lakers 18-9 record since the February trade deadline was good enough for third-best overall, along with the league’s second-best defensive rating of 110.8. This was a drastic improvement from before the trade-deadline where they ranked 23rd in the league, and 20th in defensive rating, respectively.

The Los Angeles team are reportedly hoping to retain as much of the current roster as possible during this upcoming free-agency period with the likes of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell out of contract ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Despite little cap-space flexibility, and the risk of losing some key players such as Austin Reaves as a result, it will be fascinating to see if the front office prioritizes continuity, making only essential moves that give the squad the best chance to have a full off-season together.

Only then will we see what they are really capable of achieving together as a team - perhaps a historic 18th NBA championship could become a realistic goal.