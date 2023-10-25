Highlights The Lakers' depth in the forward position with Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura means the starting lineup will likely always be subject to change.

Each of the three forwards offers different skill sets and fills the Lakers' needs in various ways.

Head coach Darvin Ham has the ability to experiment with different rotations and lineups to match up against different opponents.

For the first time in a very long time, the L.A. Lakers possess depth in seemingly all positions on the court, which has brought questions about how head coach Darvin Ham plans to utilize his players, especially at the forward position with Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura all competing for the same starting role. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that due to each of their unique skill sets, the starting position will ‘always be subject to change’.

Free-agency additions

The Lakers set out their NBA off-season priorities early on – continuity, continuity, continuity. After locking down Austin Reaves long-term on a four-year, $56 million deal, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Purple and Gold turned their attention toward re-signing some of their trade deadline recruits. Charania went on to report that Rui Hachimura had agreed to a three-year, $51 million extension to remain with LA, fulfilling their intention to re-sign the former Washington Wizard after trading for him mid-season, while they also retained defensive stand-out Jarred Vanderbilt after he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension with the organization.

After also picking up veteran forward Taurean Prince in free-agency on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, the Lakers had one thing left to do: to decide who would earn a spot in the starting line-up for opening night. Mark Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he felt Prince had the edge in getting the starting role over teammates Hachimura and Vanderbilt due to his ‘three-point shooting potential’, but also suggested that he shouldn’t occupy the starting role for the entire season, instead opting for a more 'fluid' approach and rotating them around based on match-up performances and spacing on the court.

Medina – All three forwards ‘provide different needs’

Medina believes that all three of the Lakers’ options of Prince, Vanderbilt and Hachimura ‘clearly’ offer different skill-sets for the team, and that as a result, the starting line-up is likely subject to change as the season goes on.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think where Rui [Hachimura] has the edge is his positional versatility, the fact that he can defend multiple positions, the fact that he can attack the rim with a lot of force. Then with [Jarred] Vanderbilt, where he has the edge is the defensive reinforcements that he can provide to help Anthony Davis. I think when you look at all those three players, clearly, they provide different needs that the Lakers have, and therefore because of that, it's always going to be subject to change. But no doubt, [Taurean] Prince has definitely injected himself into the mix”.

Competition for places

The main problem with having a team that possesses so much depth is figuring out how to effectively utilize each player in the rotation, and at times, finding the right balance between trying to keep everybody happy. The benefit, though, at least from a coaching standpoint, is the plethora of line-up rotations it creates, giving the team ample options that can be used in-game to adapt to any opposition match-ups.

NBA Career Statistics - L.A. Lakers Forwards (2023-24) Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura Minutes Played 23.9 20.5 26.9 Points 10.4 6.2 12.5 Assists 1.7 1.5 1.3 Rebounds 3.7 6.6 5.0 Steals 0.8 1.0 0.6 Blocks 0.4 0.5 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Take Vanderbilt for example, who took on a starting role with the Lakers after being part of the Russell Westbrook trade that saw him come over from the Utah Jazz at the deadline. As per Statmuse, the lockdown defender averaged 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 54.8 percent from the field and a defensive rating of 112.3. Meanwhile, Hachimura, who was also a mid-season addition to this Purple and Gold roster operated mainly from the bench, but his production on-court was impactful, especially throughout the playoffs. In his 16 post-season games in which he started only once, the 25-year-old averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds on an extremely efficient 55.7 percent from the field and a team-leading 48.7 percent from deep.

On the other hand, free-agent addition Prince isn’t short of starting line-up experience, having spent stints as a starter with both the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets earlier on in his career. Last season, though, with the Minnesota Timberwolves he was a rotation piece averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. However, in his Lakers’ debut which also saw him return to the starting five, he posted 18 points and three rebounds, shooting 75 percent from the field and four-for-six from three for 66.7 percent.

It is clear that Darvin Ham has the ammunition at his disposal to experiment with his roster rotations in order to put out the best match-up specific line-ups that that can help the Lakers compete against their opposition. Whether that ultimately brings them team success on the court, though, remains to be seen.