The L.A. Lakers now have depth in all areas of their roster, largely due to their free-agency upgrades, including the addition of Taurean Prince who, since his arrival, has impressed the Purple and Gold’s coaching staff which put himself into contention for a starting-five role. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the 29-year-old shouldn’t necessarily get the starting nod over Jarred Vanderbilt or Rui Hachimura, but his three-point shooting capabilities may give him the ‘edge’.

Competition for the fifth starting role

One of the biggest questions that the L.A. Lakers needed to answer before the start of the upcoming regular season was who they would start alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.

Early reports from Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston indicated that Jarred Vanderbilt would retain his starting role ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, the pre-season left him nursing a left heel injury which ESPN’s Dave McMenamin had initially reported was not a concern for him missing out on the eagerly anticipated match-up with the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets. However, it became more apparent that his injury did not heal in time, and he was listed by the Lakers as unavailable for the season opener, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

With Vando ruled out, who had got the starting nod became clear when head coach Darvin Ham announced that Taurean Prince would be the starter, edging out the competition of Rui Hachimura along the way. This has excited some experts, with Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report arguing that the six-foot-seven veteran will ‘complement’ James and Davis with their rim attacking play being able to provide him with ‘no shortage of opportunities’ to connect from three, while going onto report that he also ‘possesses the physicality’ to be a solid wing defender.

With Prince’s appointment as the starter, Hachimura will likely see time continuing to be the Purple and Gold’s 6th man, a role in which he has thrived in since his arrival in Los Angeles.

Medina – Prince’s ‘three-point shooting potential’ gives him an edge

With the Lakers not known to be a great three-point shooting team, Medina believes that Taurean Prince’s capabilities from deep is what ultimately gives him the edge over his teammates in Hachimura and Vanderbilt. However, the esteemed journalist also states that he doesn’t believe Prince should get the starting nod over the aforementioned for the entire season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Yeah, I don't think Prince should get the starting nod over Jared Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura for the entire season, I don't think that's what's going to happen, I think it's going to be very fluid among all three of those players. Part of it's going to be match-up performance, or matchup driven. Do the Lakers want to go big or small, depending on who they're spacing on the court? Part of it's going to be player performance and how consistent those three players are among each other. But I think that from what the Lakers have indicated, Prince has done really well, and I think that where he has the edge compared to Rui and Vanderbilt is his three-point shooting potential”.

From bench to starter and back again

Since entering the league back in 2016, Prince’s role with various NBA teams has been sporadic. After his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks, he transitioned to a starting role, playing all 82 games from the start, and established himself in that role in the following two seasons, one of which he spent with the Brooklyn Nets, where he started 61 of his 64 games during the 2019-20 season.

Taurean Prince - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 23.9 Points 10.4 Assists 1.7 Rebounds 3.7 Steals 0.8 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After being traded from the Nets to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 29-year-old’s role changed once again, now finding himself used as a bench player, though, his time with the organization was stout, playing only 29 games for the Cavs before being on the move once again. The seven-year league veteran has since spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he resumed his bench role, starting only 12 of his 123 games with the franchise, before joining the Lakers as a free-agent on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, per Spotrac.

As per Statmuse, last season for the Timberwolves, Prince averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes of action. While his numbers don’t seem overly impressive on paper, his shooting efficiency is what sets him apart. From the field, he shot 46.7 percent last year, while also converting a healthy 38.1 percent of his shots from deep. The Lakers, as a team, shot only 34.6 percent from behind the line last season, with Max Christie (41.9%), D’Angelo Russell (41.4%) and Austin Reaves (39.8%) the only Lakers still with the organization whose efficiency was higher.

With Taurean Prince now taking up his role as a starter, whether Darvin Ham chooses to experiment with his line-up at the forward position, when Vanderbilt is declared healthy again, is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, the San Marcos, Texas native has clearly proved himself worthy of the role during training camp and with his shooting efficiency, particularly from deep, he brings a new dimension to the Lakers line-up that they have lacked in recent years.