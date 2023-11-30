Highlights Despite a poor start to the season and frequent double-digit deficits in the first quarter, the Lakers have managed to maintain a winning record.

Injuries to key rotation players have disrupted the team's cohesion, leading to numerous lineup switches by head coach Darvin Ham.

The Lakers' reliance on LeBron James has increased due to their early struggles, forcing him to play more minutes than originally planned and potentially impacting his durability.

Through their first 19 games, the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves trailing by double-digit margins at the end of the first quarter on eight occasions. As a result, superstar LeBron James has been forced to take on more minutes than originally planned, with NBA insider Mark Medina arguing that with the Purple and Gold ‘digging themselves into a hole’ on a nightly basis, his health and durability could soon become a concern.

Health status marring team cohesion

The Lakers somehow still find themselves with an 11-8 winning record and in command of a Play-In tournament seed despite their relatively poor start to the season. Widely considered as having one of the ‘deepest’ rosters among those in the NBA, this depth has, so far, been unable to be fully explored on the court as a result of a number of untimely injuries to key rotation players, which occurred almost simultaneously.

As a result, head coach Darvin Ham has been forced to make numerous line-up switches, with nine members of the 15-man rotation already having made at least one appearance in the starting five. Point-guard, D’Angelo Russell, has featured most heavily in the starting line-up, playing all 19 games from the start, where he is also one of only three players to have appeared in every game this campaign, with Austin Reaves and Christian Wood being the other two.

L.A. Lakers- 2023-24 NBA Season Starters Games started D'Angelo Russell 19 LeBron James 18 Anthony Davis 18 Taurean Prince 17 Cam Reddish 9 Austin Reaves 8 Max Christie 4 Christian Wood 1 Rui Hachimura 1

With Jarred Vanderbilt, who recently just signed a four-year, $48 million extension to stay in Los Angeles, expected to return to action soon after left heel bursitis has kept him out of the entire 2023-24 regular season thus far, it is likely that Ham still has combinations to try before he gets a real sense of what he believes to be the Lakers’ winning formula.

Medina – Darvin Ham ‘trying to get a sense’ of best roster combinations

While Medina argues the Lakers are still a competitive team and can win basketball games, he feels as though their resilience shouldn’t have to be tested so early on in a game situation. With the Lakers’ inability to prevent opposing teams from creating large leads in the first quarter, resulting in them having to play catch-up almost from the jump, LeBron James is having to play more minutes than planned, which could affect his durability later on in the season.

However, the journalist believes that with players beginning to return from their various injuries, Darvin Ham can explore his roster combinations further, and this may, in-turn, reduce James’ workload once again.

“There are two things. It's the injuries, as well as the roster combinations. Darvin Ham is trying to get a sense of the incumbent players and the new guys, and what the best roster combinations are. To the Lakers’ credit, they've been a terrible first quarter team, but a great third quarter team and that shows that they have resilience. They're competitive. They know how to handle adversity, and they do have the roster to still win basketball games. But when you're digging yourself into that big of a hole on a night-to-night basis, the biggest concern is what that is going to do to LeBron James. They entered the season wanting to have him play under 30 minutes and that has since changed, although that was more circumstantial.”

First quarter struggles; Reliance on LeBron James

Despite the LakeShow’s winning record, though, had it not been for 38-year-old LeBron James abandoning his minutes restriction (he is currently averaging 33.4 MPG), the Purple and Gold’s position in the league standings could very much fare drastically differently.

Having sat out only one game due to injury, the 18-time All-Star’s 25.1 points through his first eighteen games of the season leads the team, while he has also averaged 7.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals. When taking a look at his shooting splits, his 55.8 field goal percentage is second among the roster, with Jaxson Hayes leading the way in that category (71.0), although he attempts only 1.8 shots per game to LeBron’s 16.8 attempts. While as a team the Lakers don’t particularly shoot the ball from deep very well, ranking 28th in the league for their 33.9 percent conversion rate, James has shot the ball from three with 38.8 percent success, his highest mark since the 2012-13 season (40.6 percent), when he was with the Miami Heat.

L.A. Lakers quarter breakdown- 2023-24 NBA Season 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Points scored 27.0 28.9 28.8 26.9 League rank 22nd 13th 14th 22nd Opponent points 31.0 28.6 27.9 24.5 League rank 28th 18th 14th 1st

Medina alluded to the Lakers being a much better third quarter team compared to their first quarter disasters on a nightly basis, but their performances, particularly on defense, are much greater in the second half, and the fourth quarter in particular. Breaking down the numbers, they are wildly inconsistent across game periods, which sums up this Lakers roster perfectly.

It appears that after a usually poor first quarter, the Lakers attempt to bounce back on the offensive end of the ball as they attempt to overcome the, on average, minus-4.0 point deficits which they find themselves in. While they tend to score consistently on the offense in both the second and third quarters, they suffer a plateau in the final quarter of game play. Fortunately for Laker Nation, though, their opponents appear to start hot and gradually see a decline in their scoring as the game progresses.

However, what is most striking is that while the Lakers allow the third-most opposition points in the league in the first period of play, they continue to dial in and come the fourth quarter, they concede the fewest number of points in the entire league (24.5). As such, this defensive effort has often paid dividends and seen them overcome sometimes double-digit deficits on multiple occasions, leading to them picking up wins, albeit narrow ones, but still wins nonetheless, and that's the only thing that matters in the Association.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.