The Los Angeles Lakers are not short on depth across all areas of the court, but the center position has been a particular talking point in recent seasons, particularly since Anthony Davis has been a part of the team. With Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes providing depth at the five now, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that this season is the ‘ultimate audition’ for the LakeShow’s players to show that they can help ‘reduce some of the workload and pressure’ off one of the team’s most important players. If not, they can ‘easily’ be replaced.

Crucial center depth

The main purpose of the Lakers’ off-season was to maintain the continuity of the group that went 17-9 after the trade deadline and went on an emphatic playoff run all the way to the Western Conference finals. The Lakers brought back Austin Reaves on a very team-friendly four-year, $56 million deal and Rui Hachimura on a three-year, $51 million deal after their stand-out stretches in the post-season. Furthermore, they would ink D’Angelo Russell to a two-year, $37 million contract, ultimately securing their starting point-guard, while also extending defensive standout Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million deal.

After retaining the majority of their spine, the Purple and Gold’s attention turned towards picking up some additional depth at the center position in free-agency in order to provide some rotational support to their franchise talisman Anthony Davis. The eight-time NBA All-Star averaged 34.0 minutes a game during the regular season last year, and in the playoffs his minutes increased to 38.0 per game, where he would often play through injury due to the lack of size in the rotation. In an attempt to combat this, while also aiming to preserve his health, the Lakers went out and signed Jaxson Hayes, formerly of the New Orleans Pelicans, to a two-year veteran’s minimum contract. Amid a lot of speculation over Christian Wood’s next team, the Lakers won the race and signed the stretch-five, also to a two-year veteran minimum steal, and in his move to the City of Angels, he has already shown glimpses that he could be one of the steals of the season.

Medina – This season is the ‘ultimate audition’

Medina argues that due to the sheer amount of depths across the Lakers’ rotation, if some players fail to perform on a nightly basis, then they can ‘easily’ be switched out with other members of the roster.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“This season's the ultimate audition for what's going to happen the following season. I think at this point in time, the Lakers’ present thought process is that they wanted to get some center depth to reduce some of the workload and pressure off of Anthony Davis. But because they have so much depth around them, not just with Christian Wood, but for any of the players, if any of them don't live up to what they're hoping for, they can easily replace them with other options.”

Hot start to the season

NBA career statistics Anthony Davis Christian Wood Minutes Played 34.0 24.2 Points 24.6 14.8 Assists 3.0 1.5 Rebounds 10.1 7.3 Steals 1.3 0.6 Blocks 2.1 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina goes on to note that the signing of Wood and others was to help ease the pressure and ‘reduce some of the workload’ on their big man, AD. However, so far this has not been the case, with the six-foot-10 big averaging a league-high 42.0 minutes per game through the first five games of the season. It is important to note, though, these minutes are slightly skewed due to the Lakers already having to play in overtime twice. Nevertheless, during this stretch, AD is filling up the entire stat sheet, posting 26.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and a league-leading 3.0 blocks.

Out of the other bigs, Christian Wood has seen the most action on the court, featuring in all five games and averaging 21.2 minutes. In that time, he has posted 8.8 points and 7.0 rebounds on 69.4 percent true shooting, but what the stat line doesn’t show is his impact on the defensive end of the court, particularly in crunch-time situations. In a match-up against the Phoenix Suns in the second game of the season, Wood was assigned with the difficult task of guarding Kevin Durant, and during the fourth quarter, the six-foot-eight forward/center limited KD to shoot only four-for-11 from the field for only nine points, after being virtually impossible to stop through the first three periods, scoring 30 points. In their OT win against the L.A. Clippers, Wood forced a late turnover and iced the game with a put back dunk to put an end to their 11-game winning streak against their arena neighbors.

While the Lakers as a whole have been a big hit-and-miss, particularly in their ability to knock down shots from range which has often led to them being behind double digits in the first quarter, their aggressiveness on the defensive end of the floor largely thanks to AD and C-Wood, as well as LeBron James’ incessant stubbornness to not be beaten despite being in year 21, has led to a 3-2 winning record on the year. Whether this method of play is sustainable, though, remains to be seen, but early signs suggest the Lakers rotation players will need to step up if they are to stand a chance of remaining competitive as the season goes on as they can’t afford to be relying solely on a 38-year-old, no matter how outstanding he is.