The L.A. Lakers have sought to make strides in their three-point shooting as they look to gear up for an NBA championship charge led by their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite making such additions, though, NBA journalist Mark Medina doesn’t believe that they will come close to being one of the best three-point scoring teams, arguing that if they rank better than top-15 in the league, than that is an ‘added bonus’.

The off-season has been a busy one for the Purple and Gold. After securing their highest priority on a long-term commitment to the organization in Austin Reaves, the Lakers started exploring the free-agency market for pieces they believed would help bolster their shooting on a roster that had come together at the trade deadline, and had already shown itself to be right up there in the mix for title contention.

Perhaps their two most notable roster additions included the acquisition of Gabe Vincent on a three-year, $33 million deal, per The Athletic, and Christian Wood on a two-year, veteran’s minimum contract after months of speculation over where he would sign, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Vincent now comes in as competition for D’Angelo Russell over the starting point-guard role, while adding strength in depth at a position that has been of particular weakness for the Purple and Gold in the past. On the other hand, Wood’s stretch-five capabilities offers head coach Darvin Ham the ‘dimensionality’ in his rotation line-ups, something which the Lakers franchise have expressed they were craving.

Now that they have had a full pre-season together under their belt, the Lakers have shown glimpses that their problems with range shooting in the past are very much behind them, after converting 36 percent of their shots from deep which saw them finish 9th best in the league, per the NBA. It is now up to them to show that they can compete with the very best in the league to give themselves the best chance of making that elusive NBA Finals run.

Medina – L.A now have ‘reasonably enough’ three-point shooting

Medina doesn’t believe that the Lakers have enough to be one of the top three-point shooting teams in the league as they don’t possess an out-and-out All-Star range specialist. However, he does believe that they will be much improved, and should they be in the top-15 then they will still remain a contender.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think they have reasonably enough [three-point shooting]. I mean they don't have Steph Curry or Klay Thompson or Damian Lillard or any of the elite three point shooters. But I think when you look at the collective identity that they have, they have a handful of players that can at least be respectable. When you're looking at D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince, I think when you combine just the depth, obviously a healthy LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and good ball movement, I think that they can at least be a respectable three point shooting team. Look, they're not going to be the best of the best, but I think as long as they're healthy, and they're really lean on their defensive identity, as long as they're in the top-15, they'll be fine, and anything above that is an added bonus.”

Three-point shooting competition

Based on their statistical output last season, it was clear that the Lakers needed to bring in some perimeter shooting reinforcements for this upcoming season if they are to successfully compete with the top teams in the league.

NBA's top-five leading three-point scorers - (Active Players) Player 3-Pointers Made Stephen Curry 3390 James Harden 2754 Damian Lillard 2387 LeBron James 2261 Klay Thompson 2213 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

As per the NBA, the Lakers ranked 24th overall in three-pointers made, averaging 10.8 per game, while ranking 26th for total attempts made with 31.2. This led to the LakeShow finishing the regular season with a conversion rate of 34.6 percent, the sixth-worst in the NBA. Compare that with their Western Conference rivals in the Golden State Warriors, who led by their splash brothers duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, averaged a league-leading 16.6 threes per game on 43.2 attempts, while also ranking second overall for three-point conversion rate with 38.5 percent, just behind the Philadelphia 76ers who converted more at an average of 38.7 percent.

Nevertheless, the Lakers were still able to make a deep playoff run all the way to the Western Conference Finals. However, it was clear that their lack of perimeter scoring options was one of the key reasons why they were unable to get past the eventual champions, Denver Nuggets, who ranked T-third overall in three-point percentage, making 38 percent of their 30.0 attempts (15th overall for shot attempts) during the post-season, compared to that of the Lakers who made only 33.5 percent of their 30.3 attempts per game.

Despite not having an All-Star three-point specialist like a Curry or a Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ roster is arguably much more balanced than the one that preceded them. Now, they have to hope that their personnel upgrades will show improvement on-the-court, and in turn, help the organization climb up the Western Conference standings in their pursuit of championship glory for the first time since 2020.