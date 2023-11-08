Highlights Low three-point shooting numbers are significant, but not the most important factor for the Lakers' success. The health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as the team's overall health, will determine the outcome of their season.

The Lakers have already faced injuries to key players, forcing them to dig deep into their roster rotation. Young players like Max Christie have seen more playing time than expected.

While three-point shooting is important, it doesn't have to be elite. As long as the Lakers are competent from three and focus on the health of their star players, they can still be successful.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have got off to a dreadful start shooting the ball, particularly from behind the three-point line. However, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t believe that the Purple and Gold’s outside shooting will solely determine the outcome of their season, instead noting that the health of their two All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as the team’s overall health and availability, will be a much more determining factor for their success.

Losing start

Through the first seven games of the season, the Lakers have left little to be desired on the court with them currently sitting with a losing record of 3-4, and 10th overall in the Western Conference standings. With injuries sidelining new free-agency pick-ups Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes, as well as injuries keeping Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt on the sidelines, with the latter having not featured this season at all so far, the Lakers have already had to dig deep into their roster rotation.

As such, second-year guard Max Christie has already featured in more minutes than he perhaps expected at the start of the year, in which he is averaging a career-high 15.5 minutes per game on the floor, while Christian Wood and Cam Reddish have also shouldered a majority of the minutes in the front-court. To start the season, powerhouse Anthony Davis was leading the league in minutes played, with 42.9, but after suffering a hip injury towards the ed of the first half in the Purple and Gold’s most recent match-up with the Miami Heat, his average has since dropped to 36.9 minutes per game, with Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers now leading the league on that front (39.0).

Another member of the Lakers who has featured in a lot more minutes than expected is LeBron James. The 18-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 35.9 minutes per outing, and prior to the start of the season, the Lakers had reportedly planned to put the 38-year-old on a minutes restriction to preserve his health throughout the season. But with the current injury status of the roster and the team’s early first-quarter troubles where they have often found themselves down double-digits, that tactic has seemingly all but gone out of the window.

Medina – Low three-point shooting numbers has a lot to do with ‘rhythm chemistry’

Medina argues that while the Lakers’ low three-point shooting numbers are ‘significant’, there are other more important factors that will determine if the team are to be successful and in the playoff positions come the end of the regular season, highlighting that the health of the team, and Bron and AD in particular, will be paramount.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“It's important [three-point shooting], but I would rank that fourth in the things that will determine the championship. Number one starts with Lebron, number two starts with AD, both of how healthy and effective they can be on a night-to-night basis. Three is overall health with the entire group, four I would say three point shooting. It's important but they don't have to be Top 10,Top Five, as long as they're not in 20 to 30. If they're in the middle of the pack, I think they will be fine and I suspect that the numbers, specifically for Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are going to improve. For Austin Reaves, he looks like he's a little tired and understandably so. Even though he's young, he had an extended run in the FIBA World Cup. With Rui Hachimura, I think it's just about him getting his timing down, and I think that those numbers will improve. With the other guys, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, I mean Prince has been playing really well, Gabe Vincent I think it's about finding his comfort level. So while it is certainly significant about these three point shooting numbers and that they’re low, and it has contributed to some of the early season struggles, I think it is such a small sample size, especially because it's early in the season, where a lot of it has to do with the rhythm chemistry. Those things will predominantly improve throughout the season, but I don't think it will predominantly improve enough that they’re elite three point shooting team. But their standard really is as long as they're competent, that's all that matters because of the three other more important factors of LeBron, AD and total health.”

Shooting woes continue

After last season, in which the Lakers were not a great three-point shooting team, whereby they finished the regular season in the bottom five of the league after converting on only 34.6 percent of their three-point shots, there was an expectation that they would be better this season as a result of their free-agency incomings.

Lakers leading three-point scorers (2023-24 season) 3PT % Anthony Davis 42.9 Christian Wood 41.7 Taurean Prince 38.5 Rui Hachimura 33.3 LeBron James 32.5 Austin Reaves 31.3 D'Angelo Russell 27.9 Cam Reddish 15.4 Max Christie 12.5 Gabe Vincent 7.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

However, with their slow start to the season, the LakeShow have turned into the ‘LakeNo’, having actually got statistically worse connecting on their shots from deep. As it stands, they rank 29th in the league for three-point shot percentage, averaging only a measly 29.8 percent, and the only team that are worse are the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers. Perhaps the only saving grace is that the Lakers don’t attempt too many shots from distance, only 31.1 per game, the sixth-lowest in the league. Overall, the Lakers rank 25th out of 30 in offensive rating (107.8), while their defensive rating is slightly better, putting them in the mid-table at 14th in total (111.1). Their assist numbers are also mediocre, falling just shy of being in the top half of the league, where they currently sit 16th overall, averaging 25.0 assists per game.

While their three-point shooting numbers aren’t the be all and end all to their season, if the Lakers are to add some more victories to their win column, then they undoubtedly need to improve their scoring efficiency across all areas of the court. But in order to do so, their roster needs to be available, and so far, injuries have kept many of their new acquisitions on the sidelines and that is much more of a problem.