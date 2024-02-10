Highlights Spencer Dinwiddie joins the Lakers and is expected to be the first man off the bench, adding to their backcourt depth.

Dinwiddie brings valuable playoff experience to a Lakers team vying for a title behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The move showcases the Lakers' commitment to winning and aims to entice James to stay by providing a strong supporting cast.

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally brought in some help, adding Spencer Dinwiddie to the roster. Dinwiddie played 48 games with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder. He was bought out of his contract by the Raptors, and the Lakers emerged as the frontrunner to sign him.

Dinwiddie is expected to be the first man off the bench for the Lakers, adding to a backcourt that already has D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

Dinwiddie has playoff experience

Played in 28 playoff games for three different teams

Despite their 28-26 and ninth-place ranking, the Lakers are still gunning for a title behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With two genuine superstars, it's hard to write the Lakers off, despite the struggles they have had this season.

After initially being linked to Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell, the Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline and instead opted to bring in Dinwiddie via the buyout market. While he is not an All-Star level player, he does bring valuable playoff experience to a squad trying to make a deep run.

Lakers' Backcourt Playoff Stats Player G PPG AST FG% 3PT% Russell 49 17.5 6.2 46.5% 41.8% Reaves 16 16.9 4.6 46.4% 44.3% Dinwiddie 28 14.1 3.6 42.5% 40.6%

The move signifies that the Lakers still have some degree of faith that this roster can win, and want to prove it to James, who can opt out after this season. As the Lakers try to retain their best player, showcasing a commitment to winning is key, and Dinwiddie brings a pedigree of playoff success. His improved shooting in the playoffs will give the Lakers some confidence in their second unit, and as the season goes on, James will be able to rest more before the playoffs come.