The Los Angeles Lakers did not make a single move ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, prompting concern that the 2023-24 season will be a failure. The core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has not been enough his season to secure a playoff spot, and the Lakers currently sit at 27-26, ninth in the Western Conference, and in the Play-In Tournament.

With limited assets to trade with, the Lakers were previously linked to Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks, but no deal was made.

Both James and Davis have a player option in their contract this summer and could hit free agency unless the Lakers add some firepower to get them over the hump this offseason. With a championship window closing, the Lakers are predicted "to pursue a star via trade" this summer, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

"Moving forward, the Lakers plan to use the three picks that they will have available this summer — 2031, 2029 and either 2024 or 2025, depending on which pick the New Orleans Pelicans choose to receive as part of their return for 2019’s Anthony Davis trade — to pursue a star via trade. Three potential targets are Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, and Kyrie Irving, according to team and league sources."

Adding one of the best guards in the league to the roster alongside Davis and James would immediately make the Lakers favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals, but how realistic is a trade?

The Lakers will have to get lucky

Irving, Mitchell, and Young are all under team control

The Lakers boast the second-biggest media market in the country, the most star power of any franchise, and the best location in the league. Hollywood, "The Dream Factory," and all the glitz that comes with it makes it an attractive destination for players.

However, the Lakers' three main targets are all under contract at least through next season. Both Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving can opt out after next year, and Trae Young is under contract through the 2026-27 season. The Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Hawks will be hard-pressed to trade away their best players.

Mitchell, Young, and Irving's stats, 2023-24 Category Mitchell Young Irving PPG 28.5 27.1 25.2 REB 5.5 2.8 5.0 AST 6.3 10.9 5.4 FG% 47.6% 43.2% 48.0% 3PT% 35.9% 38.0% 42.1% VORP 3.5 2.2 1.8

Of course, adding either one of these players would immediately make the Lakers one of the best teams in the league, and the NBA is accustomed to the Lakers getting what they want, so fans might scratch their heads wondering why it is unlikely for the Lakers to acquire any of these stars.

In short, there is little evidence that Dallas and Cleveland are interested in cleaning house, and the Lakers do not have the capital to acquire Young.

Dallas and Cleveland are winners

Both franchises are trying to win the NBA Finals on the backs of their stars

Cleveland has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and with recent injuries to the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers should be able to pull even further ahead.

Dallas is eighth in the West, only 2.5 games ahead of the Lakers, but they were the winners of the trade deadline, adding PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to improve their frontcourt. With Luka Doncic leading the charge, Irving being an elite sidekick, and the paint protected by Dereck Livley II, Washington, and Gafford, expect the Mavericks to soar up the standings.

% Chance to Make the Playoffs - via ESPN Team % League Rank Lakers 22.3% 18th Mavericks 76.1% 15th Cavaliers 100% t-1st

Both Cleveland and Dallas have cores under contract and are loaded up for repeated runs at the NBA Finals. Even if Mitchell and Irving express displeasure with their current situations and demand trades this summer, Cleveland and Dallas will be likely to send their stars to teams that can send them win-now players.

The best the Lakers can offer is a few picks and Austin Reaves, who is simply not good enough to lead a team to the top of the NBA.

Atlanta will take the best package available

The Lakers will get outbid by teams with more draft picks

Trae Young is under contract through the 2026-27 season and is one of the best young players in the league. He is a three-time All-Star, one of the best shooters, and has led the league in total assists for the last three seasons. His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better offensive player.

Despite his individual success, he has only one deep playoff run over his five full seasons, and the Hawks are expected to fall flat this spring. Most of the blame can be placed on poor roster construction, highlighted by the Hawks criminally overpaying the San Antonio Spurs for Murray.

Full trade, Jun. 29, 2022 Hawks receive Spurs receive Dejounte Murray Danilo Gallinari Jock Landale 2023 FRP (via CHO, protected) 2025, '27 FRP 2026 pick swap

There were rumblings this season that the Hawks would try and trade Murray for draft capital and try to rebuild around Young for the second time, but no deal was made. The Hawks will enter the offseason planning on running it back with their current roster unless a deal can be made.

There is no doubt that the Lakers will be calling for Young's services this summer, but they won't be alone. The Spurs will also be among the teams interested, Yahoo! Sports reported.

"But for now, one spot other than Los Angeles that’s repeatedly been mentioned by NBA figures as a potential home for Young — if Atlanta were to ever consider parting with its franchise face and All-Star lead ball-handler — is San Antonio. The Spurs do lack a clear-cut pick-and-roll partner for rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama."-Jake Fischer

If the Hawks do trade Young, they will want as many draft picks as possible. The Lakers can offer a three-first-rounders. Donovan Mitchell was the last All-Star guard traded, and the Cavaliers sent three picks, two swaps, a recent lottery pick, and Lauri Markkanen.

The absolute best the Lakers can offer is three picks. The Spurs have an unprecedented 15 first-round picks, and could, theoretically, trade 12 of them. Of course, San Antonio would never do that, but they could outbid the Lakers in the blink of an eye.

The Lakers are used to landing stars, but they did so at a cost. With hardly any draft capital to trade, the Lakers are unlikely to pry away some of the best players in the league.