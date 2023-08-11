Highlights Elmore Smith holds multiple Lakers franchise records for blocks, defensive rating, and defensive box plus/minus, an impressive feat considering the team's history of great centers.

The L.A. Lakers have had their fair share of great players throughout their 76 years of existence in the NBA. But apart from legendary points guards and forwards, such as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, the franchise has enjoyed the services of talented big men.

Who could forget the Lakers’ dominance during the days of the Shaq-Kobe duo? How about when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated the paint and scored with ease en route to over 38,000 points in his career? There is no denying that there are more than just a few great centers who wore the purple and gold.

In this piece, however, we take a look at the best centers to ever play for the Lakers and try to rank them based on their overall impact on the team.

10 Elmore Smith

Not many people know about Elmore Smith and his two-year tenure with the Lakers from 1973 to 1975. In that period, the 7’ big man averaged 11.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal, and 3.9 blocks per game.

While those numbers don’t really stand out when compared to other names on this list, Smith has a couple of things going on for him. For starters, he’s the Lakers’ franchise record holder for most blocks per game at 3.9, defensive rating at 92.4, and defensive box plus/minus at 2.1. In a franchise that boasts the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal, that is definitely no easy feat. With that said, Smith earns his place by continuously holding these records since the ‘70s.

9 Mychal Thompson

These days, Mychal Thompson is more known as Klay Thompson’s father. However, his five-year stint with the Lakers would say otherwise.

During that period, Thompson averaged 8.9 points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 5.4 rebounds to help Los Angeles nab two rings during his time with the team. Apart from becoming a two-time champion, Thompson was also named to an All-Rookie team during the 1978-79 season.

While his best years didn’t come in Purple and Gold uniform, there is no denying that Thompson has done more than enough to cement his place as an all-time Lakers great.

8 Andrew Bynum

Unlike Smith, who just played two seasons for Los Angeles, Andrew Bynum spent his first seven years in the league wearing the Purple and Gold. In that span, the 7-foot center averaged 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

In those seven years, it was his 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons that proved to be the peak of his stint with the Lakers, with averages of 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. Coincidentally, Bynum won two rings with Kobe Bryant during this time. A couple of years later, the center would earn second All-NBA team honors and an All-Star Game selection, both in 2012.

It's just unfortunate that Bynum’s career went downward spiral after his time in LA. Many really thought he would become the next great Lakers big man that would follow the footsteps of Shaq and Kareem, but it just wasn’t the case. Despite that, no one can forget the fruitful years he had with the team.

7 Bob McAdoo

Like Thompson before him, Bob McAdoo was already a star before joining the Lakers. But while he had great success as an individual with the Buffalo Braves, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons, among others, his time wearing the Purple and Gold was notable for netting him two NBA championships.

While he mostly played backup to Abdul-Jabbar, McAdoo still averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. His presence also gave Los Angeles a potent playoff option on offense, helping the team reach the Finals consistently during the Showtime era.

6 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, a six-time All-Star for the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Lakers in 2019, was instrumental in helping the franchise get its first ring in the post-Kobe Bryant era. In his four seasons in Los Angeles, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks.

While those regular season averages are great, his playoff performance in the Bubble elevated him to another level. In 21 games, Davis notched 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Ultimately, his presence helped the Lakers overcome the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA championship.

In the 2023 offseason, Davis signed an extension to stay with the Lakers for three more years. The deal made him the highest-paid player in the NBA annually at $62 million per year. While his injury history is a concern, he definitely deserves the money he got considering everything he has shown with the team.

5 Pau Gasol

Sitting at the halfway mark on this list of great Laker centers is Pau Gasol. Before joining the Purple and Gold, the Spanish big man averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a trade that sent him to Los Angeles, Gasol notched 17.7 points, 9.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks during his seven-season stint for the Lakers. Ultimately, he earned three All-Star selections and two NBA championships while playing for the Lakers.

His chemistry with Kobe was also incredible to watch, and it’s not a big surprise that he and the Black Mamba formed an amazing friendship.

4 George Mikan

Considered the league’s first superstar, George Mikan dominated the NBA during his time playing for the Minneapolis Lakers. In those seven years with the said team, Mikan the Magnificent posted averages of 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Ultimately, Mikan’s dominance on the court helped the Lakers win five rings. This feat cemented his place in franchise history as one of its best centers ever. Just how many big man can say that they won as many rings as Mikan for their respective franchises?

3 Shaquille O’Neal

After spending his first four years in the NBA playing for the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O’Neal made his way to the Lakers. Paired with Kobe Bryant, Shaq led LakeShow to a three-peat in the early 2000s with averages of 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks over the course of his eight-season stint for the Purple and Gold.

O’Neal’s imposing figure, coupled with his dominance below the rim, created a new dynasty for the Lakers during his time with them. His individual accolades too, including leading the league in scoring, 15 All-Star selections, four rings, and three Finals MVP awards among others, make O’Neal’s case as one of the best centers to ever play for Los Angeles, and ultimately, in the NBA.

There is a reason that Shaq is just one of the five players in Lakers history to have a statue outside of the team’s iconic arena.

2 Wilt Chamberlain

When it comes to sheer dominance, few can ever top Wilt Chamberlain in that aspect of the game. During his five-season run wearing the Purple and Gold, the 7-foot-1 All-Star center led the NBA in rebounding while helping Los Angeles get its first NBA championship after relocating from Minneapolis.

Overall, Chamberlain’s averages of 17.7 points, 19.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists were a far cry during his time with the Philadelphia and San Francisco Warriors. Even if that’s the case, the 13-time All-Star and Hall of Fame inductee’s body of work has helped him transcend over other centers who have played for the Lakers.

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Sitting on top of this list is no other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Before making his way to Los Angeles, the 7-foot-2 center played six seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 30.4 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game.

After winning a single ring for the Bucks, Abdul-Jabbar demanded a trade to Los Angeles to continue his NBA career there. As it stands, the All-Star center played 14 seasons for the Lakers with averages of 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.5 blocks per contest.

Even if his numbers dipped, the legacy he built in L.A. as part of the Showtime Lakers was somehow solidified after winning five more rings. Along with 19 All-Star selections, six MVPs, two Finals MVPs, and two scoring titles, Abdul-Jabbar stands as the Lakers’ best center of all time.

One also shouldn’t forget that out of the 38,387 points Kareem scored throughout his career—which is now the second-most in league history after LeBron James surpassed it in the 2022-23 season—24,176 of those came during his time in LA.

Even with a new NBA season about to start really soon, the Lakers’ current crop of big men, particularly Anthony Davis, are still miles away and will have plenty of work to do in order to dethrone Abdul-Jabbar or even Chamberlain on this list.

In any case, be on the lookout because the Brow still has a chance to rise a few spots and overtake other names in the coming years - especially if he can help the Lakers win another championship or two before his new contract winds down.