L.A. Lakers hold the No.17 pick in this year’s NBA draft and while they may be tempted to trade it, it would be wiser to draft a young prospect and utilise salary-cap space elsewhere, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The NBA Draft 2023 takes place on June 22nd and while some prospects like the potential franchise-changing Victor Wembanyama knows he will be heading to the San Antonio Spurs, other projected first-rounders are less sure of where they will end up.

NBA Draft news – L.A. Lakers

After starting the 2022-23 season 2-10, the L.A. Lakers were on course for a season which would have increased their chances of securing a high lottery pick, possibly being in with a chance to draft ‘the singular greatest prospect in NBA draft history’ according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in Wembanyama.

After making some season-changing moves at the trade deadline, the Lakers finished the season 43-39, and made the Western Conference Finals.

The 17x NBA champions now have the No. 17 draft pick, and they have a decision to make on whether they will use the pick to bring in a solid prospect, or whether they will trade it in a package for an already established player.

The Athletic reporter, Jovan Buha, recently stated that he expects the Lakers to keep the pick but that is all subject to change if the right trade becomes available with the right team.

Therefore, it is still all wide open as the Lakers look to build a championship-calibre team around LeBron James as he enters the final few years of his career.

There appears to be a lot of intriguing draft prospects available, with Bleacher Report's latest mock draft board predicting the Connecticut SG/SF, Jordan Hawkins, being a potential suitor for the 17x champions.

A member of the 2023 National Championship winning UConn Huskies, he made 19 three-pointers in their title run, as well as 109 threes at 38.8% throughout the 2022-23 season, offering a much-needed perimeter shooting option for a team who shot only 34.4% from behind the line in the regular season.

What did Mark Medina say about the Lakers’ 17th draft pick?

When asked about what the Lakers might intend to do with the #17 draft pick, Medina believes that they won’t trade it away.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT, “As far who they pick in the draft, that's really hard to know. With mid first-round picks, you're always just taking whoever's available and they have draft boards that's hard to predict.”

“They’ve invited a flood of people so far - about two dozen players, but it's hard to know who they're really zeroing in on.”

“Philosophically though, it's a lot easier to connect the dots and get a gauge that they're more likely going to use that pick to actually select a young player, because they know that there's going to be some salary cap challenges ahead in free agency in trying to maintain most, if not all, their impending free agents.”

“Having a young player doesn't count that much against the cap.”

Lakers roster going forward

Heading in this offseason, the Lakers only have four guaranteed contracts on their books in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Jarred Vanderbilt. Malik Beasley has a team option, while Mo Bamba and Davon Reed have non-guaranteed contracts.

The futures of D’Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroeder, Troy Brown Jr and Lonnie Walker IV are uncertain as they are all unrestricted free-agents heading into the summer.

One player the 2020 NBA champions will be looking to try and keep a hold of is Austin Reaves. In a breakout season, the undrafted guard out of Oklahoma helped the Lakers go on a 17-9 run to finish the regular season, stepping up in LeBron James’ absence in the back-end of the season.

With the Lakers only being able to offer the 25-year-old a 4-year, $50 million extension, they may inevitably lose him to a team who have more cap-space available.

One other option the Lakers should be looking to keep is Rui Hachimura. As per Spotrac, he has an $8.5 million qualifying offer entering the 2023-24 season.

After shooting 48.7% from three-point range in the 2023 NBA playoffs and averaging 12.2 points on 55.7 FG% off the bench, the Japanese forward has likely increased his value, but the Lakers should still be able to match any offer sheet put on the table by other teams should they see Hachimura in their future plans.

The Lakers will be facing tough decisions in the summer, and must carefully consider who they should retain in free-agency in order to have a championship-calibre supporting cast to slot around their stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Ultimately, with the stock value of the likes of Austin Reaves rising, they may not have a choice in who they are able to keep and so their draft pick, should they choose to keep it, may be crucial.