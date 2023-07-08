The L.A. Lakers roster is almost complete after an active free-agency, and with only two roster spots remaining, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that one of those will be filled with a big man who can play at center, offering support to Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes.

NBA free agency news – L.A. Lakers

The L.A. Lakers decided to get their off-season business done early this year in order to bring in the pieces they wanted to fit around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to give them the best chance of being able to repeat last season’s success, and perhaps go even further.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wasted no time in “executing a plan around continuity” by bringing back Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura after their impressive play in the latter part of the season and throughout the playoffs.

The Purple and Gold also brought in some free-agent additions to target positional needs such as the Miami Heat’s starting point-guard in the playoffs Gabe Vincent, as well as picking up much-needed size in 6’11” center Jaxson Hayes. They also acquired shooting in the front-court with the addition of Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that despite their active off-season, the Lakers are still in the market for a back-up center and will use one of their remaining spots to sign one, while leaving the other available spot open going into next season.

Who the Lakers decide will fill that spot, though, remains to be seen.

Who does Mark Medina think the Lakers will sign at the center position?

Medina believes that the Lakers could look to bring back either Mo Bamba or Tristan Thompson due to the free-agent market for a big man being quite limited.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Lakers may retain Tristan Thompson or Mo Bamba on a veteran’s minimum deal.”

“But the Lakers are satisfied they acquired their main target with Jaxson Hayes. He provides a lot of athleticism and rim protection, two qualities that will help reduce Anthony Davis’ workload and give the Lakers some comfort if Davis suffers an injury.”

“But the Lakers would like more reinforcements so that the entire burden doesn’t fall on Hayes in case Davis has an ailment. The Lakers considered Thompson as a solid option late last season, but he is an aging veteran. They liked Bamba’s athleticism, but they worried about his injuries.”

Which center could the L.A. Lakers sign?

With Jaxson Hayes being the lone center behind Anthony Davis, the Lakers recognise that there is a hole in the roster and should look to acquire one more big man to balance out the roster.

Last season, as per StatMuse, Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG and 2.0 BPG in 56 games. However, there were concerns over his health due to his injury history. In turn, Jaxson Hayes averaged 5.0 PPG and 2.8 RPG in 13.0 minutes per game with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he played only 47 games due to injury.

Therefore, the Lakers need to strengthen in that area amid their current player’s injury history, and that could also offer a reason as to why there may be hesitation in bringing back Mo Bamba.

After being traded to the Lakers at the trade deadline from the Orlando Magic, 7’0” Bamba only took part in nine games for the purple and gold due to an ankle injury.

According to Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation, remaining free-agent bigs include Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo, as well as former Lakers Wenyen Gabriel and 32-year-old Tristan Thompson. There are a few other names available, but the choice is rather thin.

Will the Lakers look to gamble on someone such as Christian Wood who has proved himself over recent seasons as being a scorer capable of averaging over 15 PPG, or will they look to stick with someone like Thompson who can offer veteran presence on a relatively young Lakers team?

What is known for sure, though, is that the Lakers need another big if they stand a chance of emulating last season’s success.