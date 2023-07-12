With the L.A. Lakers 'actively looking' for a center to fill their 14th roster spot, Lakers reporter for The Athletic, Jovan Buha has named two potential remaining candidates for the position.

NBA free agency news – L.A. Lakers

The L.A. Lakers were extremely active to start NBA free-agency as they looked to bolster a squad that was put together at the February trade deadline, subsequently going on a deep playoff run to the Western Conference finals.

The Lakers managed to keep their core group together by re-signing standouts Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, while also exercising Jarred Vanderbilt’s team option.

With new additions including Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are still in the market looking for one more piece to complement Anthony Davis and Hayes at the center position.

After signing 23-year-old Hayes, who spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, there is optimism that he can bring the Lakers something that has been lacking in their roster since their 2020 NBA championship win. "The hope is that the athletic 7-foot Hayes can complement Davis the way that Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee did that season," Buha wrote.

However, with the center position currently looking thin, Buha named Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo as two players 'in consideration' by the Lakers as potential recruits.

What did Lakers GM Rob Pelinka say was the priority for the Lakers going forward?

Rob Pelinka addressed the media earlier this week at the summer league and highlighted what the Lakers are looking to add to their roster with two roster spots remaining.

“I think dimensionalizing the skills at that position would be important,” Pelinka commented. “So we don’t want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.”

The Lakers are expected to follow their tradition of keeping one roster spot free going into next season in order to give them mid-season roster flexibility.

How did Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo perform last season?

There don’t appear to be many viable free-agent centers left on the market, but two potential suitors remain in Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo.

According to Bleacher Report, 6’9” Wood, who spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. In comparison, 6’8” Biyombo averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 61 games for the Phoenix Suns, significantly less productive than Wood, although he only contributed 14.3 minutes per game.

According to Buha, though, another one of the Lakers' goals for next season is to add more 3-point shooting, something of which Wood could contribute to as a 37.9% career three-point shooter, per StatMuse.

Signing Biyombo would appear to be more straightforward for the Lakers, however, as they are expected to offer only the veteran’s minimum, and Wood is expected to command a larger contract. As per Spotrac, Wood’s previous contract was three-years, $41 million.

However, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports believes that with LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers could still be an appealing destination for Wood despite only being able to offer the veteran minimum salary.

Furthermore, with Davis missing an average of 28 games per season since joining the Lakeshow, there may be opportunities for someone like Wood to earn more minutes and garner league-wide interest for a larger contract further down the line.

When speaking on what the organization’s goal as a whole is for next year, with 38-year-old LeBron James’ career winding down Pelinka said, via The Athletic: “We’d like to be in the NBA finals next year. And so the goal was to keep that roster, the central part of it, intact and add to it. We felt like we were able to accomplish that goal.”

With one more spot left to fill, the hope is the Lakers can find an impactful player on a veteran minimum salary who offers something different in the front court rotation, as the team seek to build on last season’s success with the ultimate goal of making the NBA finals for the first time since 2020.