Now that Christian Wood is beginning to garner interest from NBA teams with cap space, this could signal bad news for the L.A. Lakers who could only offer the 27-year-old a veteran’s minimum contract, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – L.A. Lakers

Over two weeks ago, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that both Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo were “in consideration” for the L.A. Lakers' 14th roster spot. Since then, there has been little development from the Purple and Gold on securing the signature of any one of their potential targets, with both still currently remaining on the free-agency market.

According to Dan Woike to the Los Angeles Times, the L.A. Lakers now face competition from the Chicago Bulls who can use their newly-acquired $10.23 million disabled player exception as a result of former-Laker Lonzo Ball’s long-term injury.

However, according to NBA insider Lauren Gunn, there are “murmurs” that the UNLV alum is now considering signing the minimum deal with the Lakers over more lucrative offers such as that of the Bulls.

What has Mark Medina said on the L.A. Lakers chances of signing Christian Wood?

Medina believes that due to the Lakers being unwilling to engage in talks regarding a potential sign-and-trade for Christian Wood, it will be very unlikely that they are able to sign him this off-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Lakers have wanted to be shrewd with their cap space, and also try to be very disciplined with finding that sweet spot with maintaining continuity and adding some peripheral pieces.”

“When you're looking at someone who's going to be the 14th player on the roster, I don't think that that's a call for a sign-and-trade.”

“So regrettably for the Lakers, maybe they miss out on him. But, I think if they had to choose, it would be about having that roster flexibility than dipping into assets just to get him.”

Why have teams taken so long to consider signing Christian Wood?

It has been over two weeks since free-agency started, and Christian Wood is one of the few players still available on the market, but why he has yet to sign with a team is bringing about all sorts of questions.

Last season, as per StatMuse, Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks with a 62.4% true shooting percentage and 37.6% from the three-point line.

Despite being an undersized center, standing at just 6'9", he still offers frontcourt depth as a floor spacer, and over the last five years has even been in the conversation for being one of the league’s leading stretch-fives.

The Lakers target offers a vastly different skillset to both Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes, however, there have been some concerns regarding his defensive intensity, as well as some locker room issues surrounding his attitude and character. This may partially explain why any team has been reluctant to sign him to a long-term deal that offers more than the veteran’s minimum, currently at $2.7 million.

Arguably, Wood would have a better chance at a championship run with a LeBron James-led Lakers roster that were good enough to eliminate both the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the 2022 reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, in last season's playoffs, than with a Chicago Bulls team who finished the season with a losing record of 40-42.

However, if the rumors of the Bulls’ interest are legitimate, then it would be hard to argue against taking a larger role on a team that can also offer more financial stability, than a championship-caliber team looking for a probable third-string rotation player.

Ultimately, it’s down to what the player’s priorities are, but for now at least, the Lakers still stand a chance of securing his services at what would be a great discount, and would cap off an extremely successful off-season by GM Rob Pelinka.