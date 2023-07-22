The L.A. Lakers reportedly met with Dillon Brooks during free agency, but they likely would have only offered him a veteran’s minimum contract, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

During the NBA playoffs, Dillon Brooks made a name for himself, more for his trash-talking towards LeBron James than his actual play on-the-court, though. After calling the 19x All-Star ‘old’, Brooks disappeared during the playoffs and his No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzles fell to the No. 7 seeded L.A. Lakers in six games in the first round.

Now, new reports have emerged that the Lakers met with the Oregon alum during the off-season where he was an unrestricted free-agent.

Francisco Rosa of Bleacher Report reported that the Grizzlies forward had met with multiple teams during free agency including the Dallas Mavericks and the Lakers, but the two parties struggled to find a “smooth pathway” to him signing with the Purple and Gold.

Furthermore, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, had the Lakers really wanted to sign Candian-born Brooks, then they would likely have to have engaged in talks regarding a sign-and-trade, much like the Houston Rockets did to in order to acquire his services.

He now joins the Ime Udoka-led Rockets on a four-year, $86 million contract deal, where he will join up with blockbuster free-agent signing in Fred VanVleet, as the Rockets bolster their roster in an attempt to find some success after yet another disappointing season last year in which they missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

What does Mark Medina make of Dillon Brooks meeting with the L.A. Lakers?

Amid speculation that the Lakers met with Dillon Brooks, Medina believes that their interest was real, but that it’s not uncommon for multiple teams to meet with free-agents to scope them out, noting that they likely only met with him and didn’t necessarily offer him a contract of any sort.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think it's real. I think the context of that is free agents meet with teams or at least have discussions a lot. That doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be an offer, sometimes just preliminary check-ins, and also seeing if they can be available in a discount.”

“I think that there was a feeling that because of Dillon Brooks’ inconsistency during the playoffs, with both his shooting and just the way that ironically enough, he was more consumed with the trash talk with LeBron James and the Lakers than actually being that reliable defender that he carved himself out to be during the regular season, there was a feeling that his market value may have been diminished.”

“Now, the Rockets gave him a generous offer. I don't think the Lakers would have gone down that route, because again they wanted to be very disciplined with their cap space. I think barring a veterans minimum deal, I don't think that they would have wanted to sign him up.”

How did Dillon Brooks perform last season?

Although his numbers dropped last season, he still offered the Memphis Grizzlies solid minutes and scoring, as well as his premier wing defending which earned him a second-team All-Defensive selection last season.

As per StatMuse, in 30.3 minutes per game, the 27-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He shot a career-low 39.6% from the field, as well as 32.6% from three-point range, which is shy of his career-average of 34.2%. He had a defensive rating of 114.4, again short of his career average of 113.3.

Now becoming a senior member on a talented, yet young Rockets roster, the team will be looking to Brooks for experience and leadership both on and off-the-court as they hope to start developing their young-core into a potential playoff contender.