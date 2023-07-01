L.A. Lakers superstar LeBron James has one player on his mind that he wants to compete alongside for the Purple and Gold, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

The 19x all-star has made it clear over recent months that he would love to reunite with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, who is a free-agent this off-season.

NBA free agency news – L.A. Lakers

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that LeBron James has a ‘known preference’ to want to add Irving as a third star on a Lakers roster alongside himself and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers, though, would have to likely sacrifice squad depth to accommodate such a deal.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst, via GetUp, believes that “there is no open market” for the 2016 NBA champion as teams with cap-space, such as the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets, may not be realistic landing destinations, amid reports that he is looking for a team he can finish his career with.

The 31-year-old is eligible to sign a max contract with the Dallas Mavericks, worth in the region of a 5-year, $272.9 million, with no other team in the NBA able to offer him anywhere near close to that number.

Who does Mark Medina think LeBron James wants the L.A. Lakers to sign?

When asked about whether LeBron James would have any role in convincing the Lakers GM who to bring in during the off-season, Medina mentioned one name in particular.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “There’s no question that LeBron James likes Kyrie Irving. He certainly has made it subtle these past few months that he would like that, both before the trade deadline, and once the season ended.”

Can the Lakers actually get Kyrie Irving?

While Irving is a free-agent going into this summer’s offseason, for him to become a Laker many permutations would have to occur, including Irving taking a significant pay-cut.

As per StatMuse, last season the point-guard averaged 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 5.5 APG in 60 games split between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

If the Lakers were to create any cap-space to offer Irving a deal, the team would only be able to do so if they offloaded a lot of their roster that helped them reached the Western Conference finals.

With General Manager Rob Pelinka exercising Jarred Vanderbilt’s team-option, as well as extending qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, it would appear that the Lakers have decided their future does not include Kyrie Irving.

What this means for LeBron James’ time in L.A, though, remains to be seen, although it is expected that the 38-year-old will still fulfill his two-year, $97.1 million contract regardless of what decisions the front-office make.

For Kyrie Irving, it is widely expected that he will return to the Mavericks, yet he still intends to meet with other teams during free-agency. After the team gave up so much to acquire him, it would be nothing short of a disaster if he was to sign elsewhere in the off-season.