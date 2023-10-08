Highlights The Lakers' trade for Russell Westbrook was considered a gamble from the start, and it turned out to be one of their biggest regrets in the last decade.

Westbrook struggled to fit with the team, as he had difficulties playing different roles and knowing when to defer to his teammates.

The Lakers sacrificed a lot of depth and continuity to acquire Westbrook, but ultimately it didn't work out, and they were fortunate to salvage their losses and form a championship-caliber team after parting ways with him.

Russell Westbrook and the L.A. Lakers endured a tumultuous 18 months together, which resulted in the two parties parting ways at last season’s NBA trade deadline. Upon reflection of the deal the Purple and Gold made to land the nine-time All-Star in the first place, NBA journalist Mark Medina believes it is one of the team’s biggest trade regrets in the last decade.

This upcoming season for the L.A. Lakers saw squad continuity being prioritized and an environment in which appears to be healthy, and full of excitement and optimism about the year ahead.

If you turn back the clock just one year ago, though, and the Lakers organization looked vastly different, with questions arising over Russell Westbrook’s fit with the team after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign where the Lakers failed to make the playoffs despite their newly-formed ‘big three’ in Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This led to trade rumors for the triple-double machine largely dominating the off-season, with the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz reportedly interested, per Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

However, the Lakers chose to keep the veteran point-guard to start the season, with further reports coming out indicated that the Lakers coaching staff had made Westbrook compete for his starting spot in training camp, amid other reports he would perhaps take up a smaller role coming off the bench and leading the second unit, something which was brought into fruition after a measly 0-4 start to the season, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fast-forward to the trade deadline and the Lakers had clearly had enough, with Buha and Amick describing the atmosphere around the franchise as “toxic”, reporting that Lakers coaches were frustrated with the former MVP’s behavior, and he was subsequently traded to the Utah Jazz in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, which ultimately signified a shift in the Lakers’ season.

Nonetheless, Westbrook was a costly expense with Spotrac claiming he earned a staggering $74m during his stint with the Lakers.

Mark Medina – Westbrook trade was ‘a gamble to begin with’

When posed with the question of what the Lakers’ biggest trade regret was over the last decade, Medina did not hesitate to name Russell Westbrook, citing that a lot of depth was given up in order to acquire him, and he turned out not to be a great fit for the team alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think most recently the trade that they made to get Russell Westbrook. They knew it was a gamble to begin with, but they thought that it could help relieve some of the burden off of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. But that wound up not being a great fit, because Russ struggled with a multitude of roles; playing on and off the ball, knowing when to defer and when to score. And his willingness to come off the bench in his second season was met with mixed results. But I think the bigger part because of what was required to get Russell Westbrook with giving up so much of their depth and continuity, that is one of their bigger regrets.”

Russell Westbrook’s disastrous tenure with the Lakers

Make it known that the Lakers gave up an awful lot of depth to acquire Westbrook in the first place, in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards in 2021 that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick, per Bleacher Report.

Russell Westbrook - NBA Career Statistics (2008-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 22.4 Assists 8.4 Rebounds 7.3 Steals 1.6 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his 18-month tenure with the Purple and Gold, the now 34-year-old looked far removed from the explosive offensive weapon that had dominated the NBA for years and broke the NBA record for the most seasons averaging a triple-double (four), and only the second to do so in league history (Oscar Robertson), per Land of Basketball. In his 130 games for the L.A. outfit, of which he only started 81 games, Russ averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and only 29.7 percent from deep, according to Basketball Reference.

After being waived by the Utah Jazz, Westbrook remained in L.A. and teamed up with the Lakers’ local rivals, the L.A. Clippers and re-signed on a two-year, $7.8 million deal, that saw him take one of the steepest paycuts in NBA history.

On the Lakers’ end, though, they managed to somehow salvage their losses in squad depth and have formed a championship-caliber team since they moved on from Russell Westbrook. Nevertheless, the original deal was always deemed a risky move, and they almost paid the price for it. They got lucky this time, but it is certainly one of their most regretful moves of the past decade.