Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic would be the only player on the NBA team that the L.A. Lakers would be interested in if LeBron James was to be sent the other way, claims journalist Mark Medina.

With free-agent Kyrie Irving being public about his desire to team-up with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and recruit him to Dallas, Medina argues that the Mavericks don’t have the trade assets to fulfill Irving’s wish list.

L.A Lakers news - LeBron James

NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that Kyrie Irving had reached out to the Lakers star in an attempt to see whether he would be interested in going to Texas to see out his final years of an illustrious career as an NBA player.

However, the only way that the Lakers would even consider giving up their team’s centerpiece to the Mavericks would be via trade, and their stance on who they would want in return would be non-negotiable.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers would only listen to any offers from the Mavericks that involve franchise-star Luka Doncic and wouldn’t be interested in any other offers put on the table.

The only other way that the Mavericks would be able to get the deal done and form the league’s newest ‘Big 3’ would be if LeBron James stated his intentions to go to Dallas, and somehow forced a way out of Los Angeles such as being bought out of his contract.

What has Mark Medina said on the possibility of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting?

Despite Irving’s wishes to reunite with his former Cavaliers teammate, Medina has suggested that the Mavericks simply don’t have enough assets to offer a substantial trade package to the Lakers. A lot of their money is tied up already in Doncic, whose deal is worth $215m across five seasons, while re-signing Irving could cost them as much as $272m across five years.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the NBA writer said: “No doubt if LeBron James hypothetically were to join the Mavericks, they would be a much better team, but that just creates more roadblocks.”

“The Lakers have no interest in anyone on their [Mavericks] roster outside of Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks aren't trading Luka for obvious reasons.”

“In the hypothetical that LeBron would take a buy out to join a team that has Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, what is the rest of the roster going to look like? They [Dallas] don't have really enough cap space to add enough depth.”

“Even when you account for their star talent, there is no doubt that they will produce a lot of offense. But I think because of that lack of depth, LeBron is in a much better situation with the Lakers."

LeBron James vs Luka Doncic

In what turned out to be a successful season for the Lakers by making the Western Conference Finals after starting 2-10, before getting swept by the Denver Nuggets, the same could not be said for the Mavericks.

After making the trade for Irving, the Mavericks slipped out of playoff contention entirely, missing out on a play-in tournament spot due to resting their stars on the final game of the regular season.

As per ESPN, the Mavericks finished the season with a 38-44 losing record, with ‘Luka Magic’ averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 66 games.

Despite a foot injury that was feared to be season-ending for King James before he admitted himself that he had found the “LeBron James of feet” and returned after 13 games to finish out the regular season, the NBA legend till put up all-star worthy numbers in his 20th season.

Playing in 55 regular season games, he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, not far off his career averages.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both the Purple and Gold and the Mavs, but what is clear is that both teams should be doing whatever it takes to keep a hold of their franchise players.