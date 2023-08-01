The L.A. Lakers still have a few spots available on their roster for 2023-24, although they’re only expected to use one of those. Who they choose to sign is currently unclear, but according to NBA writer Mark Medina they are showing interest in 17-year NBA veteran, Rudy Gay.

After being traded twice in a week from the Utah Jazz to the Atlanta Hawks, then to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 36-year-old Rudy Gay now has the chance to choose his own destiny after being waived by OKC and becoming a free-agent.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the L.A. Lakers join the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks as teams that are expected to be interested in the 6’8” forward.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic has Gay’s name down as one “to monitor” this free-agency, with the Golden State Warriors having shown interest in the two-way player in the past due to his positional versatility.

Should he want to pursue an NBA championship ring, the L.A. Lakers may be high up on his list of potential destinations, although they would likely face stiff competition from another playoff-caliber team in the Warriors.

What does Mark Medina think about the L.A. Lakers and Rudy Gay?

Medina believes that although they can only offer the 36-year-old a veteran’s minimum contract, Gay may accept a deal with the Lakers if he wants one more chance to win an NBA championship.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Lakers could only offer a veteran’s minimum contract to Gay, something perhaps he accepts in hopes to win an NBA championship.”

“The Lakers wouldn’t be opposed toward signing Gay considering his positive locker room presence and experience. But the Lakers still prefer to acquire another big man that can actually play meaningful minutes.”

How did Rudy Gay perform last season?

After playing 17 seasons in the NBA, Rudy Gay’s career is entering its twilight years. Once a starter, he now finds himself coming off the bench as part of a second rotation, and as a result his minutes are more scarce than ever.

Last season playing for the Utah Jazz, the 36-year-old posted 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 14.2 minutes, per Statmuse. He also shot a career-low 25.4% from three-point range and 38.0% overall from the field, again the worst of his career. However, over his long NBA career he's averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc.

Despite dwindling numbers, what Gay also offers is veteran presence and leadership in the locker room. Former teammates when Gay was at the San Antonio Spurs expressed his importance both on and off-the-court, with him considered as “level-headed” and able to take criticism on board to play to the best to his ability, per The Athletic.

Although the UConn alum’s numbers are declining rapidly, if signed on a veteran’s minimum salary, he will be a no-risk signing, simply due to what else he can bring to a team aside from his production. According to Bleacher Report, despite OKC waiving him, he will still be paid $6.5 million, and so he can earn over $9 million next season.

As a result, the choice on where Gay will see out his NBA career rests solely in his hands. If the aforementioned teams who are thought to express interest in him end up doing so, then he has a surplus choice of championship-level teams in which he can join to finally chase the dream of winning an NBA title.