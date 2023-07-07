The L.A Lakers were active in the first two days of free-agency, and with two roster spots left to fill, they are likely to keep one open to maintain roster flexibility, as well as ‘save some money on payroll and luxury taxes’, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA free agency news – L.A. Lakers

Over the years, the L.A. Lakers have typically kept their final roster spot open heading into the NBA season, and it is expected that this year will be no different.

Benefits of doing this include flexibility when approaching the trade deadline, as well as posing financial advantages.

According to Michael Corvo of Clutch Points, the Lakers have somehow managed to keep $1.3 million under the luxury tax, as well as being $8.2 million under the $172 million tax apron.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are still in the market for a big man to fill that 14th roster spot as they look to add more size to a currently depleted center position.

The Purple and Gold have Anthony Davis and free-agent signing Jaxson Hayes who can occupy that position, but little other support in that area is available.

What does Mark Medina think the Lakers will do with their final roster spots?

Medina believes that the Lakers will opt to keep at least one of their roster spots open ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Typically, the Lakers have kept their final roster spot open.”

“I expect the Lakers will continue that tradition for a few reasons. They save some money on their payroll and luxury taxes. They also maintain flexibility with adding a player they may like at training camp or an additional player leading into the trade deadline."

How is the 2023-24 L.A. Lakers roster shaping up?

The Lakers currently have 13 players signed to the roster ahead of next season, excluding two-way players, and they plan to sign one more player, likely to a veteran minimum contract.

After re-signing their off-season priorities in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to incredibly valuable contracts, they also chose to re-sign point guard D’Angelo Russell as they look to run largely the same squad back that made the Western Conference finals the season prior.

Last season the Lakers went 17-9 after the trade-deadline, and as per the NBA, was good enough for the second-best record in the Western Conference and third overall in that span.

During the early hours of free-agency, the Lakers looked to move fast, picking up Miami Heat’s starting playoff point guard Gabe Vincent as well as Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

With Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino being selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, it would appear that the Lakers backcourt rotation is settled, and that the only other area of positional need would be at the center spot.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the Lakers could look to re-sign Mo Bamba or 2016 NBA champion Tristan Thompson but whether they sign either of them remains to be seen.

Whomever the Lakers decide on signing, the front-office has seemingly addressed other areas of weakness and as such, their off-season could be considered a resounding success.

The Lakers will now enter the 2023-24 NBA season with hopes of giving 38-year-old LeBron James and co. another chance to go on a deep playoff run and break the tie with the Boston Celtics to win their 18th NBA championship.