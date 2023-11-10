Highlights Lakers' struggles at the start of this season can be attributed to injuries and lack of roster availability, hindering team chemistry.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to really get going so far this season, with mixed results and performances, while also struggling with roster availability. However, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that maintaining the continuity of the group that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season is still the correct formula to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis the chance to win.

Finding the formula to success

When the Lakers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook in the 2021 off-season, the Purple and Gold did so with the hope that the point-guard would be the missing piece to the puzzle to helping LeBron James and Anthony Davis win another NBA championship together. However, with the move came doubts from those around the league, with questions being raised over their composition together being one that was of ill-fit, especially when the Lakers already had shooting concerns, and shooting accuracy was something which had never been associated with Brodie.

With the 2023 trade deadline edging ever closer and the Lakers not making any headway in the Western Conference, and thus facing another season without playoff basketball at the Crypto.com Arena, GM Rob Pelinka decided enough was enough and started making roster changes in pursuit of at least giving them a chance. Westbrook had bared the brunt of criticism for the Lakers’ woes and been the scapegoat throughout his entire tenure in the Purple and Gold, albeit arguably unfairly, and he was the piece that had to move on for both his and the team’s sake. The three-team trade with the Utah Jazz saw his nightmare year and a half finally come to a close, and while the Lakers received D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in the deal, the triple-double machine found his way to the L.A. Clippers without having to set foot on a basketball court with the Jazz.

In just one of a few moves at that trade deadline, with the other being Kendrick Nunn going to the Wizards in return for Rui Hachimura, the Lakers found a spark on both ends of the floor and went on a magical, albeit unexpected, run to secure a place in the play-in tournament. After going through to the playoffs as the number seven seed, they would go on a historic run to the Western Conference Finals, something which didn’t even look possible mid-season, let alone after the 2-10 start, before losing to the eventual champions Denver Nuggets. However, that run showed that the team had now constructed a roster that was capable of generating wins and that would determine their moves in the off-season.

Medina – Having a third star was 'not the best pathway’

Medina believes that the Lakers’ failed experiment of having Russell Westbrook be part of a big three with James and Davis proved that having a third star on the team and building the rest of the roster around those stars with players on veteran’s minimum deals was not the right option for success. Having trialed two stars with better depth of support players toward the back end of last season, the Purple and Gold ultimately decided that would be the best formula to give their stars a ‘realistic shot’ of winning an NBA championship.

“I think when you look at the offensive firepower and the defensive depth, I think that the Lakers are capable of achieving both objectives because of the roster construction. To their credit, they have been very disciplined with valuing and having continuity in depth after realizing that the Russell Westbrook experiment didn't work. And it's not so much about Russ, it's more about the idea of having a third star and having role players on veteran’s minimum steals. They realized that that's not the best pathway to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win, and this pathway is. So while I don't know if they can win the championship like they did in 2019-20, they have a realistic shot, and I think that compared to that other team [2019-20], they could actually be better.”

Rocky start to the season

While there are always high expectations surrounding the Lakers going into any given season, these expectations were intensified this season. Boasting arguably one of the strongest 14-man deep rosters in the league, at least on paper, after various free-agency acquisitions such as the shooting of Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood, as well as the back-court support for AD in Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes, the bar was set, and it was perhaps higher than ever before.

NBA statistics – Los Angeles Lakers record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .524 114.5 113.9 +0.6 League Ranking 14th 20th 11th 16th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

However, through the first eight games of the season, they have, at times, looked lethargic, clunky and injury-prone. Already, Hayes, Hachimura, AD and Vanderbilt have seen time on the sidelines, which in-turn has forced King James to play so many more minutes than he originally planned to with being on a minutes restriction, and the Lakers have been unable to find ways to win with such a depleted roster.

Currently, they rank 28th in the league for their 106.4 offensive rating, while they rank 113.5 for their defensive rating, which is in the middle of the pack (16th), respectively. Overall, they sit 27th in the league with a net rating of -7.1, while also ranking in the bottom half of the standings for assists per game, in which they average 24.4. Perhaps the only two standouts have been their two stars, with the 38-year-old James leading the team in points per game (24.4), while also contributing 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block in just under 35 minutes. Anthony Davis, when not side-lined due to injury, has averaged 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. However, the rest of the team have so far found it difficult to shoot from anywhere on the court where they are currently the fourth-worst team in the NBA in field goal percentage (47.1) and rock bottom for three-point shooting (29.6). As a result, they currently sit with a 3-5 record and 12th in the Western Conference.

So far, a fair evaluation of whether the Lakers maintaining roster continuity was the right choice, simply due to the amount of injuries early on in the season which they have had to contend with, has been unable to be taken. While when looking from a surface level, it appears as though it could be a disaster, this group, when fully healthy, have the data behind them to know that they can win together. Despite their shortcomings so far, there is still optimism that this group have a lot of potential to be successful together, and the organization strongly believe that they have used the right forumla to support James and Davis with the right support. At the moment, it appears to just be about having guys available to be able to develop team chemistry on the court, and only then will a true representation of what the 2023-24 roster looks like come to the forefront. Until then, though, there is not necessarily a need to panic, it is simply still too early on in the season to tell.