The L.A. Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, and while in their illustrious history they have made some great value-for-money deals, one trade which involved now hall-of-famer, Steve Nash, is a move in which NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the organization must ‘surely regret’, although at the time it appeared to make perfect sense.

NBA trade history – L.A. Lakers

The NBA is first and foremost a business, and trades are just one part of that. Teams often make trades with each other in order to either strengthen their teams, or to off-load disgruntled roster pieces who need to get a fresh start in a new environment elsewhere. However, even the league's greatest ever franchises sometimes get it wrong.

Take the L.A. Lakers for example, where over the years we have seen them pull off some incredible deals such as the draft night trade in 1996 with the Charlotte Hornets which saw them dealt the late Kobe Bryant in exchange for Vlade Divac. Furthermore, what about the trade between the Purple and Gold and the Milwaukee Bucks way back in 1975, where despite averaging 30 PPG, 14 RPG and 3.3 BLKs, the Bucks accommodated Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s wishes to be traded. He would go on to win five more NBA championships as a member of the franchise.

However, not all trades have such fairytale endings.

One move in particular that stands out as being somewhat of a disappointment was the sign-and-trade deal with the Phoenix Suns for two-time league MVP, Steve Nash, as he was entering the twilight stages of his hall-of-fame career. According to Marc Stein, who was then with ESPN, Nash, who had just signed a three-year, $27 million deal, was traded for four first-round picks, which included two first-rounders and two second-rounders. The hope was that he would join the Lakers’ core of Bryant, Pau Gasol and newly-acquired Dwight Howard, and be the missing piece at the point-guard position after the departure of Derek Fisher that same calendar year, ironically via trade, in a move that would see the Lakers re-enter the conversation for being back in championship contention.

Unfortunately, things did not entirely go to plan and in hindsight, it turned out to be one of the Lakers’ worst moves in the past decade or so.

Medina – Steve Nash trade ‘made sense’ at the time

When posed with the question of who he believed was the Lakers’ biggest trade mistake in recent history, Medina proposed that it was the sign-and-trade deal for Steve Nash. Although he believed the move made sense for the Purple and Gold at the time, after sustaining an unfortunate injury in just his second outing with his new ball club, it all but went downhill from there, and was arguably one of the Lakers’ worst ever moves.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think if you extend it to the last decade, the Steve Nash trade at the time, it totally made sense. He was a future Hall-of-Fame point guard. They're trying to squeeze a few more championship runs out of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, and they wanted to have obviously a point guard that could reduce Kobe’s playmaking duties and to relieve his workload. But he fractured his leg second game into the season, and then from that point on, he was just battling so many injuries during his two seasons with the Lakers. So no doubt that is a move that comes to mind that the Lakers surely regret”.

How bad was Steve Nash’s tenure with the Lakers?

Back in 2012, the Lakers were looking to prolong their star duo in Bryant and Pau Gasol’s championship window by adding some additional star talent to the roster after a disappointing post-season in which they exited the playoffs in the second round after falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Champs or Chumps.

Steve Nash - NBA Career Statistics (1997-2014) Minutes Played 31.3 Points 14.3 Assists 8.5 Rebounds 3.0 Steals 0.7 Blocks 0.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

According to Basketball Reference, in his short tenure with the LakeShow, Nash played in only 65 games across two seasons after constant battles with injury. In those games, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds, by far his worst statistical output compared to his time with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. The eight-time All-Star still shot with a near-50% efficiency, shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep, which aligned with his 18-season career average from behind the three-point line.

Although on paper, the move looked to be a good fit for all parties involved, things don’t always turn out how they expect to. The Lakers would go on to make the playoffs only once in the subsequent seven seasons, in 2013, where they bounced out in the first-round at the hands of an 0-4 sweep by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers marked their return to the post-season in a shortened 2020 season, by winning the NBA championship some eight seasons after they had originally traded for Nash, and six seasons after he had retired indefinitely from the league. Despite his illustrious individual accolades and induction into the Hall of Fame, Steve Nash failed to win the ultimate prize of that elusive NBA championship and looking back, the move to L.A. is surely now viewed by all involved as one of regret, especially as the Lakers shelled out $30m in wages.