Barcelona face the possibility of relegation from La Liga if alleged corruption charges are found proven, a top Spanish lawyer has claimed.

The public prosecutors' office claims the Catalans made a series of payments between 2001 and 2018 to firms owned by the former vice-president of the national referees' committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

According to The Athletic, the payments were made through a company called DASNIL 95.

The report adds that Negreira left his son in charge who was involved in the day-to-day running of the company.

And now Joan Maria Xiol, the president of the Catalan Sports Court, has claimed a relegation to Segunda Division cannot be ruled out, even though that scenario does seem to be rather unlikely.

"The possibility of a relegation may occur," he said, as quoted by BeSoccer.

"UEFA can judge events that have no international significance.

"If there is evidence of irregularities, they can act.

"Also on the sanctions list is the possibility of losing titles."

Barcelona have already denied any wrongdoing by insisting they have done everything by the book.

The Spanish giants also threatened legal action 'against those who damage the club's image'.

A statement read: "After the information broadcast today on the programme Que t’hi jugues on Ser Catalunya, Barcelona, knowing the facts which the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating related to payments made to external companies, wants to make clear:

“That in the past Barcelona contracted the services of an external technical consultant, who provided, in video form, technical reports referring to players from the youth categories of the Spanish state for the club’s technical secretary.

“Additionally, the relationship with this external provider expanded to technical reports related to professional refereeing, with a view to complementing the information required by the first-team and academy coaching staff, a usual practice in professional football clubs.

“At present, these types of external services fall to a professional assigned to the Area of Football.

“Barcelona regrets that this information appeared just at the best sporting moment of the present season.

“Barcelona will take legal action against those who damage the club’s image with possible insinuations contrary to the reputation of the institution which could be produced based on this information.”

Barcelona will carry on as normal for the foreseeable future as at this stage they have been charged but not found guilty.

Xavi's side will take on bitter rivals Real Madrid in their next outing on Sunday evening.