La Liga president Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid posterboy Vinicius Jr of engaging in piracy after uploading an image to his Instagram story of a television screen showing Los Blancos' Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night.

In what was a forgettable night at the office for Carlo Ancelotti and his men, the man on the touchline was forced to travel to Anfield without the aid of the Brazilian, who has plundered 12 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances this season.

Without the speedster’s firepower, the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe flattered to deceive as they fell at the hands of Liverpool in a 2-0 defeat. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scored for the hosts in the 52nd and 76th minute, respectively.

Vinicius, 24, missed the game due to injury but ensured to tune in to watch his fellow teammates in action under the bright lights of Anfield, which is widely regarded as one of the most atmospheric grounds in world football.

While cheering on the Spanish juggernauts, a club he’s played 282 times for since joining in the summer of 2018, the Flamengo graduate, considered one of the best wingers in the world, uploaded an Instagram story of him watching the match.

However, what has irked the aforementioned Jebas is that he was seemingly doing so on TNT Sports Brasil, who hold the rights to the Champions League in his native country. In Spain, however, Movistar are the broadcaster who hold the rights. Per reports, he said:

“During the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game, Vinicius Jr put a picture on his Instagram watching it, and you can see the TNT Sports logo on his screen. This is PIRACY. When you're in Spain, you have to watch UCL games through Movistar.”

At the time of writing, the Spanish top flight chief has been campaigning on the issue for some time, suggesting it costs La Liga a whopping €700 million (£581m/$740m) per season. As a result, he has instructed the league to write to Madrid.

Per Relevo, Tebas is believed to have written: If he is in Madrid, and I think he was in Madrid, it is piracy. Access to the content to watch the Champions League in Spain has to be through Movistar Television.

“To see that content he had to have a VPN (virtual private network necessary to propagate the signal), or a satellite dish directed to another place. There has to be active conduct outside the scope of Movistar. He was pirating the match. It has been communicated that next time they should not pirate the match."

Despite Tebas' declaration that the two-time Champions League winner was acting against the law, he may not have done anything illegal. It has been claimed that he – among others – can legally watch TNT Sports Brasil in Spain if he has a Brazilian HBO Max account.