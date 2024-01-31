Highlights La Liga matches can be hard to watch in certain countries, such as the UK, due to changes in broadcasting rights.

In the UK, Viaplay and ITV now hold the rights to broadcast La Liga matches.

Key games to watch in the upcoming season include Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, and Girona vs Barcelona.

La Liga is one of the biggest leagues in world football, being the home to several world-class players, including Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and England star Jude Bellingham - all at Real Madrid. At their bitter rivals, Barcelona, Pedri, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski all ply their trade on the Mediterranean coast.

It has the ability to produce drama and chaos week in and week out. At the start of the 2023/2024 season, Girona shocked everyone with their performances, and are fighting for one of the most surprising title wins in history. Although the league does not have as many superstars as it used to have - most notably during the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - it can still be a joy to watch, with Barcelona hoping to retain their crown this time around.

However, unlike the Premier League, it can be quite hard to watch La Liga football. Neither TNT Sports nor Sky Sports hold the rights in England, instead leaving it for Viaplay and the occasional match on ITV. However, this never used to be the case. Sky Sports was considered the home of La Liga football in the UK for around 20 years, but they did not want to splash out £18m a year to continue their deal with the league from the 2018/19 season. That saw the rights offered around for the first time in two decades and online streaming service Eleven Sports picked up the tender.

Founded by former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, it also took over the television allocation for Eredivisie in Holland and Italy's Serie A in what was supposed to be a new age for football on the big screen, yet it failed to bring in enough subscribers to warrant the cost of purchasing the rights. From there, Viaplay and ITV have now taken over, with other stations around the world having rights.

This article goes through everything you need to know about the schedule for La Liga on TV in the USA, Canada, Australia and the UK. It means you'll never miss a match again.

La Liga TV Rights Holders UK Viaplay/ITV USA ESPN Canada The Sports Network/Réseau des sports Australia Optus Sport

The rights holders in each country have exclusive coverage of La Liga in their respective areas. It allows them to produce world-class coverage of every match. In America, it is broadcast on ESPN+, which is part of ABC. This can be watched online instead of on a terrestrial channel. Below, we have listed each way you can watch the games on matchdays 23 and 24 in each country.

La Liga - Matchday 23 and 24 on TV

Fixture Date Time UK USA Canada Australia Athletic Club vs Mallorca 2nd February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Valencia vs Almeria 3rd February 13:00 (GMT) 8:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Osasuna vs Celta Vigo 3rd February 15:15 (GMT) 10:15 (EST) N/A ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Alaves vs Barcelona 3rd February 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Girona vs Real Sociedad 3rd February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Villarreal vs Cadiz 4th February 13:00 (GMT) 8:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Granada vs Las Palmas 4th February 15:15 (GMT) 10:15 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Real Betis vs Getafe 4th February 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 4th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla 5th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports Online ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Cadiz vs Real Betis 9th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports 1 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Alaves vs Villarreal 10th February 13:00 (GMT) 8:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports 1 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Real Sociedad vs Osasuna 10th February 15:15 (GMT) 10:15 (EST) N/A ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Real Madrid vs Girona 10th February 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Viaplay Sports 2 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Las Palmas vs Valencia 10th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports 2 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Getafe vs Celta Vigo 11th February 13:00 (GMT) 8:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports 2 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano 11th February 15:15 (GMT) 10:15 (EST) Viaplay Sports 2 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid 11th February 17:30 (GMT) 12:30 (EST) Viaplay Sports 1 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Barcelona vs Granada 11th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports 1 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport Almeria vs Athletic Club 12th February 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Viaplay Sports 1 ESPN+ The Sports Network+ Optus Sport

The matches after these matchdays will follow the same pattern in the USA, Australia and Canada, all of which can be watched online with ease. Meanwhile, in the UK, the occasional match will be broadcast live on ITV, which is free to air, whilst any match that kicks off at 15:15 GMT can not be shown due to the UK's blackout policy of live football at 3pm on a Saturday.

Best games to watch

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid is one of the biggest rivalries in world football. Both teams are - unsurprisingly - situated in the capital of Spain, Madrid. The two footballing giants are desperate to earn bragging rights every season, as their superstars go head to head. Taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu, there will be fireworks on and potentially off the pitch. Bellingham and Vinicius Junior will face Antoine Griezmann and co, with Madrid sides knowing they will need a win to improve their chances of meeting pre-season expectations. At the start of February, it will have a pivotal impact.

Key Information Date 4th February Time 20:00 (GMT) 15:00 (EST) Stadium Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Girona

Girona have been the surprise package in the first half of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. As part of the City Football Group, they might not be the plucky underdogs that everyone dreams of, but they are still in a position that no one thought they would be in. Their match against Real Madrid on the 11th February - one week after Real Madrid play bitter rivals Atletico - has the potential to be a title-defining match. Girona are currently neck-and-neck with Carlo Ancelotti's team at the top of the La Liga table, but lost 3-0 at home to them when they played in September.

Key Information Date 11th February Time TBA Stadium Santiago Bernabeu

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

There's a running theme in these matches, with all of them involving teams at the top of the La Liga table. Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is another one, with both teams in the battle for Champions League qualification. Taking place in March, it will kick-start the run-in to the conclusion of the season, so both teams will want a win to improve their chances. Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first La Liga fixture of the 2023/2024 season, thanks to a 28th-minute strike from former Madrid-based player Joao Felix. However, at the Metropolitano Stadium, anything can happen.

Key Information Date 17th March Time TBA Stadium Metropolitano Stadium

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is one of the most iconic matches in world football. The 'El Clasico' is full of passion, culture and chaos as the political war between the two cities clashes on the pitch. At the start of the 2023/2024 season, Bellingham scored a last-minute thunderbolt to take all three points back to the Spanish capital from Barcelona, whilst they beat them 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup in the Middle East. Occurring at the end of April, it is likely both teams will desperately need a win - not just to claim bragging rights but to have a chance of winning the title.

Key Information Date 21st April Time TBA Stadium Santiago Bernabeu

Girona vs Barcelona

Last, but not least, we mentioned Girona earlier due to their title race - and their match against Barcelona might prove crucial. We obviously don't know where they will be in the league by the start of May, but - if they continue their form - they will be near the top. Led by manager Michel, they are dreaming of glory. Girona beat Barcelona 4-2 away from home in December 2023 to reaffirm their title aspirations. Two goals in each half produced a dominant performance in their rival's backyard, and as the penultimate match of the season, the pressure will be on both sides to finish the season strongly and potentially even clinch the title here.