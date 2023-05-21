La Liga president Javier Tebas has sensationally hit back at Vinicius Jr after his emotional post about racist abuse.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr was subject to racist abuse from Valencia fans in on Sunday evening.

The Brazilian forward was sent off in stoppage-time after a melee broke out.

It is not the first time Vinicius has been racially abused whole turning out for Real Madrid. He took to social media to hit out at the vile abuse in Spain following the match.

Vinicius' emotional post about racism after abuse from Valencia fans

He wrote: "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

"I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.

"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

"And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Javier Tebas responds to Vinicius Jr

La Liga president Tebas has hit back at Vinicius and criticised him for failing to discuss the issue with them.

Tebas wrote: "Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do @LaLiga in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself.

"Before criticising and insulting @LaLiga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly @Vinijr.

"Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other's competencies and the work we have been doing together."