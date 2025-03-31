You are not likely to see a footballer's fortunes change so quickly and dramatically like Antony's has since he completed his loan move from Manchester United to Real Betis. At Old Trafford, the Brazilian was slapped with the moniker of being one of the club's worst signings and an £86 million mistake.

In Spain, though, the winger has been a revelation. The tricks and reliance on cutting in on his left foot that failed to fool anyone in the Premier League have now become a lethal weapon, and it certainly seems as though the former Ajax man has his confidence back. What's even more impressive is his overall impact on his team, as can be shown by how the La Liga table would look had the season begun when Antony joined Betis.

La Liga Table Since Antony Joined Betis Makes Incredible Reading

The Brazilian has helped his side claim 22 points in nine games

Since the 25-year-old made the temporary shift, his new side have played nine games in the league, with the Brazilian managing two goals and two assists during this period. His performances have helped Betis rise from 10th, where they sat on the day he joined, to sixth, as they have become one of the in-form teams in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony already has more goal contributions in La Liga (four) than he managed during the entire 2023/24 Premier League season (two).

In fact, only Barcelona have collected more points during this time, with their 27 beating Betis' 22. Real Madrid, who lost to Manuel Pellegrini's men in a recent encounter, sit five points further back on 17 points over the same period, while Atletico Madrid are all the way down in 10th.

La Liga Top 10 Since Antony Joined Rank Club Games Played Points Goal Difference 1. Barcelona 9 27 +25 2. Real Betis 9 22 +8 3. Real Madrid 9 17 +6 4. Getafe 9 16 +4 5. Celta Vigo 8 15 +4 6. Valencia 9 15 -4 7. Athletic Bilbao 9 14 +9 8. Villarreal 8 14 +5 9. Rayo Vallecano 9 14 +2 10. Atletico Madrid 9 13 3

While he certainly isn't the only reason for this uptick in form, it is not a coincidence that things have dramatically improved at the Villamarin Stadium since the Brazilian international arrived.