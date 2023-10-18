#
Team
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Points
|
Form
1
Real Madrid
9
8
0
1
20
6
14
24
|
WLWWW
2
Girona
9
7
1
1
19
11
8
22
|
WWWLW
3
Barcelona
9
6
3
0
21
10
11
21
|
WWDWD
4
Atletico Madrid
8
6
1
1
20
8
12
19
|
LWWWW
5
Athletic Club
9
5
2
2
16
9
7
17
|
WWDLW
6
Real Sociedad
9
4
3
2
17
12
5
15
|
LDDWD
7
Real Betis
9
3
4
2
11
13
-2
13
|
LDDWD
8
Rayo Vallecano
9
3
4
2
11
13
-2
13
|
WDDDD
9
Valencia
9
3
2
4
10
11
-1
11
|
WDLLD
10
Las Palmas
9
3
2
4
6
8
-2
11
|
LWLWW
11
Getafe
9
2
4
3
12
15
-3
10
|
WLDDD
12
Osasuna
9
3
1
5
9
14
-5
10
|
LDLWL
13
Cádiz
9
2
3
4
8
12
-4
9
|
LDDLL
14
Sevilla
8
2
2
4
13
12
1
8
|
WDWLD
15
Mallorca
9
1
5
3
12
15
-3
8
|
WLDDD
16
Villarreal
9
2
2
5
11
15
-4
8
|
WDLDL
17
Alavés
9
2
2
5
7
13
-6
8
|
LLDLD
18
Celta Vigo
9
1
3
5
10
15
-5
6
|
LLDLD
19
Granada
9
1
3
5
15
23
-8
6
|
LLDDD
20
Almería
9
0
3
6
11
24
-13
3
|
LDLDL
Last updated: 18th October 2023, 15:20am
Key
- Uefa Champions League: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
- Europa League: 5th
- Relegation: 18th, 19th, 20th