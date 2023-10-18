Read update

#

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Points

Form

1

Real Madrid

9

8

0

1

20

6

14

24

WLWWW

2

Girona

9

7

1

1

19

11

8

22

WWWLW

3

Barcelona

9

6

3

0

21

10

11

21

WWDWD

4

Atletico Madrid

8

6

1

1

20

8

12

19

LWWWW

5

Athletic Club

9

5

2

2

16

9

7

17

WWDLW

6

Real Sociedad

9

4

3

2

17

12

5

15

LDDWD

7

Real Betis

9

3

4

2

11

13

-2

13

LDDWD

8

Rayo Vallecano

9

3

4

2

11

13

-2

13

WDDDD

9

Valencia

9

3

2

4

10

11

-1

11

WDLLD

10

Las Palmas

9

3

2

4

6

8

-2

11

LWLWW

11

Getafe

9

2

4

3

12

15

-3

10

WLDDD

12

Osasuna

9

3

1

5

9

14

-5

10

LDLWL

13

Cádiz

9

2

3

4

8

12

-4

9

LDDLL

14

Sevilla

8

2

2

4

13

12

1

8

WDWLD

15

Mallorca

9

1

5

3

12

15

-3

8

WLDDD

16

Villarreal

9

2

2

5

11

15

-4

8

WDLDL

17

Alavés

9

2

2

5

7

13

-6

8

LLDLD

18

Celta Vigo

9

1

3

5

10

15

-5

6

LLDLD

19

Granada

9

1

3

5

15

23

-8

6

LLDDD

20

Almería

9

0

3

6

11

24

-13

3

LDLDL

Last updated: 18th October 2023, 15:20am

Key

  • Uefa Champions League: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
  • Europa League: 5th
  • Relegation: 18th, 19th, 20th

Where to watch live La Liga matches | La Liga News