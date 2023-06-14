Jude Bellingham's €133.9 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid has now been confirmed by the Spanish club.

It is the worst kept secret in world football that this move was imminent and now any other speculation can be put to bed.

The 19-year-old joins a side with an already brilliant midfield but is expected to walk into the starting lineup and that speaks volumes of his current talent and potential.

He will be unveiled at the Bernabeu on Thursday 15th June, before heading back out on international duty.

How much will Jude Bellingham earn at Real Madrid?

According to AS, Bellingham has signed a six-year contract worth €20 million per season, which works out to around £327,000-per-week.

This makes him the eighth highest paid player in La Liga, with five of the players earning more being at his new club.

He overtakes fellow young midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, who he had a tough battle against at the 2022 World Cup and could partner with for the next decade.

How much do La Liga players earn?

View how Bellingham's wages compare to Modric, Kroos, Lewandowski and other players in La Liga, below...

(Figures courtesy of Capology)

19= Dani Carvajal | Real Madrid | £172,078-per-week

19= Ferland Mendy | Real Madrid | £172,078-per-week

17= Saul Niguez | Atletico Madrid | £198,171-per-week

17= Ousmane Dembele | Barcelona | £198,171-per-week

14= Antoine Griezmann | Atletico Madrid | £206,428-per-week

14= Raphinha | Barcelona | £206,428-per-week

14= Aurélien Tchouaméni | Real Madrid | £206,428-per-week

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Aurélien Tchouaméni #18 of Real Madrid controls the ball dribbling up field against Club America in the second half of the Soccer Champions Tour 22 during a pre-season friendly soccer game at Oracle Park on July 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

13. Jules Kounde | Barcelona | 223,768-per-week

12. Ansu Fati | Barcelona | £230,373-per-week

11. Antonio Rudiger | Real Madrid | £240,777-per-week

10. Thibaut Courtois | Real Madrid | £247,713-per-week

9. Koke | Atletico Madrid | £264,288-per-week

8. Jude Bellingham | Real Madrid | £327,000-per-week (Per AS)

5= Robert Lewandowski | Barcelona | £343,991-per-week

5= Jan Oblak | Atletico Madrid | £343,991-per-week

5= Vinicius Jr | Real Madrid | £343,991-per-week

4. Luka Modric | Real Madrid | £361,311-per-week

3. David Alaba | Real Madrid | £371,570-per-week

2. Toni Kroos | Real Madrid | £402,617-per-week

1. Frenkie De Jong | Barcelona | £619,283-per-week

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 05: New Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong waves to fans pitch as he is unveiled at Camp Nou stadium on July 05, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong is the highest earning La Liga player

It is no surprise that the list is dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid players with a couple of Atletico Madrid players sprinkled in.

Notably, Koke earns more than Los Blancos duo Courtois and Rudiger.

Each of the three teams have a player on the exact same wage in the form of Vinicius Jr, Oblak and Lewandowski.

It may come as a shock to many that De Jong earns more than £200,000-per-week more than the second-highest earner in the league and almost £300,000-per-week more than Bellingham.