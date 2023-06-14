The Los Angeles Rams might well struggle to get out of the downward spiral that they were in last season, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter has claimed.

In the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Rams finally managed to reach the mountain top again as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl after years of growth under head coach Sean McVay, as their many gambles like giving away first-round draft picks to pay big name players finally paid off.

The team pretty much mortgaged the future, and probably weren’t expecting the bill to come due quite this quickly. But a bad season in which they officially became the worst defending Super Bowl champion ever quickly took the shine off things, which combined with salary cap issues has instigated a mass exodus of players from the roster, including Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd and Odell Beckham Jr.

Now the Rams are going to have top build back up from the bottom, but according to former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter, that is going to be far from easy.

Los Angeles Rams facing a real issue in 2023

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Schecter claimed that McVay was going to have a bit of a tough time trying to create a new culture with the young players that the team have been left with, and that their schedule hasn’t done them any favours either when it comes to getting off on the right foot:

It's a tough year. I say that almost because they're still in Super Bowl hangover mode. Everything that they did to get that Super Bowl-winning team, which everyone was supportive of at the time, and it was obviously successful, they're still suffering from that and probably will for the next couple of years.

Because essentially right now, you've gotten rid of Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, these veteran, experienced players, and you've brought in a bunch of young rookies, undrafted free agents, all these guys into the team, which, yes, will be great in a couple of years from now, but you're having to create a whole new identity again because you've lost the core of who you were before. And you're having to raise these young guys into the league. And then you look at, there are still salary cap issues.

And then we see the first three games a season are against the Seahawks, 49ers and the Bengals. It just makes it a really tough position for them to be in and having to come out of the gates hot like that.

McVay is always someone who will operate in ‘win now’ mode, as his moves to try and win a championship have shown, but he might have to change that philosophy over the coming years to try and build something for the long-run. There’s no way that he can expect this group of players, especially as he won’t have a lot of wiggle room to operate in when it comes to bringing in any additional players, to be able to compete right out of the gates.

You just have to hope that the turnaround doesn’t take too long, because if it begins to take too long, the Rams might look to bring in somebody else that can help finish the job.