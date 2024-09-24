Key Takeaways Ladd McConkey is more consistent & productive than Quentin Johnston.

McConkey's potential and performance make him the preferable Chargers WR.

Johnston, despite improvement, does not have the WR1 spot on lock

The Los Angeles Chargers s find themselves in quite the situation. They have two very young receivers, both hungry to solidify themselves as the team’s WR1. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are off to similar starts in the 2024 NFL season, which is reflected through their similar fantasy stats.

Fantasy managers are following the Chargers closely to see which player will win the battle and command more targets. As the season progresses, one of these players will emerge and become the clear choice for which of the two you should roster.

Below is a case made for both players and some analysis on which one will prove to be the better Chargers’ wide receiver to roster in 2024 NFL Fantasy Football .

The Case for Ladd McConkey

McConkey has plentiful potential

McConkey, the 34th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, was a very productive receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs over the past three seasons. From 2021-23 (39 games), McConkey produced 1,903 yards from scrimmage (1687 receiving, 216 rushing) and scored 18 touchdowns.

McConkey reportedly had a good training camp this summer, and the start of his rookie season reflects that. Through his first three NFL games, he has accumulated ten receptions, 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Although those stats aren’t bad, there is plenty of reason to believe that McConkey will continue to improve and gain more and more targets and receptions as the season goes on. He is consistently able to create space from defenders and already has elite hands (he seems to never drop the ball).

He has a proven track record as a lead receiver on a winning team in college, and that will translate to the Chargers’ new head coach, Jim Harbaugh’s style of play really well.

The Case for Quentin Johnston

Johnston is looking to turn the page from 2023

Johnston, a first-round pick in 2023, had a weak rookie season. In 17 games, he only managed to rack up 431 yards (25.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, which was good for an average of 5.5 fantasy points per game (PPR). He has been better so far this year, though, averaging 44.3 yards per game and already scoring three touchdowns.

It is important to remember that, like McConkey, Johnston was also a highly touted college prospect. He is still very young and, of course, has time to turn his career around.

Johnston has started the 2024 season as quarterback Justin Herbert’s favorite target and the Chargers’ WR1. If he can keep up his improved level of play from a year ago, then it may be his job to run with for the remainder of the season.

Who is the Better WR to Roster?

McConkey takes the cake

For the merit of consistency, McConkey will likely be the better Chargers fantasy receiver moving forward. We just saw it too many times during the 2023 season: it looked like Johnston was ready to break out after a big play or two, but then he went back into the shadows and was quiet for the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, McConkey, through three games, is already producing at a higher level than Johnston did at any point during his rookie season. On top of that, there is evidence that McConkey is a better overall prospect in the first place.

While Johnston has marginally raised his fantasy stock in 2024, he just feels like a WR2, and it feels like his time as the Chargers’ leading receiver is coming to an end. McConkey, however, feels like a true WR1 and looks to be improving each and every week. Prefer McConkey over Johnston on your fantasy football roster for 2024 and beyond.

All statistics used in this article are taken from Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.