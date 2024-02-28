Highlights McConkey is a versatile wide receiver, excelling in the slot and outside.

Despite lacking size, McConkey's speed and route-running abilities stand out in the draft class.

McConkey is a potential top-40 pick for teams seeking a dynamic playmaker.

Ladd McConkey became a fan favorite for the Georgia Bulldogs in his three seasons as a starting wide receiver. He won two National Championships during his time in Athens and was named the Wuerffel Trophy winner in 2023, which honors collegiate football players' efforts in community service as well as their efforts in the classroom.

An injury-plagued season in 2023 left some question marks in terms of pre-draft analysis for McConkey. However, he shined in the 2024 Senior Bowl and showed NFL scouts just how talented he is as a route runner, which has now increased his NFL Draft stock and made him a potential late first-round, early second-round draft pick.

Related 2024 NFL Combine: How to watch, schedule, and top players Everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine including how to watch, when to watch, and who to watch.

Strengths of Ladd McConkey's game

McConkey has quick feet and is an excellent route runner who is strong against opposing defenses.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

McConkey will officially show off his speed in the upcoming days in Indianapolis at the 2024 NFL Combine, but there isn't any doubt that he is fast. Although the 21-year-old isn't expected to be a number one receiver for an NFL team, his versatility will make him a valuable draft pick in April.

McConkey is a speedy wide receiver who can play in the slot as well as on the outside. His above average route-running ability makes opposing defensive backs unable to keep up. McConkey may not overwhelm with his size, but he makes up for it with his quick feet, which allow him to turn on a dime and make defenders miss.

His sophomore season at the University of Georgia was his best statistically, with 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He managed just two touchdowns in nine games during his final season with the Bulldogs in 2023 as he dealt with an ankle sprain and a back injury, both of which kept him off the field.

Ladd McConkey's stats at Georgia Stat 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 31 58 30 Receiving Yards 447 762 478 Yards Per Reception 14.4 13.1 15.7 Receiving TDs 5 7 2

McConkey's overall athleticism with his quick feet and solid hands make him a standout in a draft that features stars like Marvin Harrison Jr. and an abundance of talent at the wide receiver position.

3 NFL Teams that could draft Ladd McConkey

The Bulldogs' receiver could end up in a variety of spots

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for an X-factor heading into the 2024 NFL season. After being seen as a Super Bowl contender through the first half of the season, Philadelphia fell apart down the stretch. After an all-time collapse, the Eagles will likely look to give quarterback Jalen Hurts an offensive weapon that he can turn to in the clutch.

Philadelphia also needs to add a slot receiver as both Quez Watkins and Olamade Zacchaeus will become free agents when the market opens in a few weeks. The Eagles met with McConkey twice during the Senior Bowl and, considering the Eagles have become a pipeline for Georgia players to enter the NFL, the team appears to be a top contender to select McConkey.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were just one game away from making it to the Super Bowl. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers showed his true potential in 2023. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last offseason, is unlikely to re-sign with the team as they deal with their salary cap concerns. However, the Ravens still need another wideout and McConkey could be a good fit late in the first-round.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning back-to-back Super Bowl Champions, which makes it shocking that there is still room for improvement in their offense. With that being said, the wide receiver position has been a wild card for the Chiefs the last two seasons.

The Chiefs dealt with dropped passes and turnovers from their wide receivers this past season, which put even more pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get the ball to his top target, tight end Travis Kelce.

Rashee Rice showed his potential in his rookie season in 2023, but the Chiefs will look for another receiver in this upcoming draft to add depth to the position, especially after deciding to release Marquez Valdes-Scantling. McConkey's hands and ability to hold onto the ball is a big advantage and an aspect Kansas City will find intriguing enough to possibly draft him with the final pick in the first round.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.